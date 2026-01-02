Patriots' Christian Barmore Sidesteps Legal Issues

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots returned from the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium for their final session in preparation for a Week 18 showdown against the Miami Dolphins, defensive tackle Christian Barmore spoke with the media for the first time this week.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Barmore is currently facing charges of one count of assault and battery on a family/household member, The misdemeanor charge stems from an alleged incident in Mansfield, MA on Aug. 8. He is presently required to report to Attleboro District Court to be arraigned Feb. 3.

Accordingly, Barmore’s avaibility to speak on the matter has been highly-anticipated since the arrival of the new calender year. However, the 26-year-old was in a less than divulgatory mood during his approximately 80-second meet with the media in the Pats’ locker room. In fact, the Patriots’ defensive tackle repeatedly offered the same six-word answer to nearly all questions asked of him.

“Just focused on Miami … playing football,” Barmore said tersely.

Though Barmore’s pointed response was almost certainly required of him by his legal representation — to prevent him from commenting on an open case — head coach Mike Vrabel helped to provide a bit of additional context on his player’s need for privacy during what is a difficult time for all parties involved. In short, the ‘HC of the NEP’ is willing to let the process take its course.

”It’s an ongoing legal matter,” Vrabel advised earlier in the week. “These are allegations. We’ve made a statement, We’ve taken the allegations very seriously, and what comes of that — I think we’ll have another discussion. I don’t jump to any sort of conclusions right now and let the process just take its toll.”

Despite Recent Troubles, Christian Barmore Considers Fooball to be a ‘Blessing’

Nov 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) talks with head coach Mike Vrabel during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

A standout defenisve tackle at the University of Alabama, Barmore was selected by the Patriots in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. This season, the 26-year-old has appeared in 16 games while compiling 26 total tackles, nine quarterback hits, three tackles-for-loss and one sack.

He missed the entirety of 2024 training camp and the preseason due to suffering from blood clots in his lungs. He eventually made his return in Week 11. However, just four games into his comeback attempt, he returned to the reserve/non-football injury list due to "recurring symptoms." He finished the season having logged only six tackles and one sack in four games.

As for Barmore, the goal appears to be an exoneration of charge, made further evident by a recently released statement by his attorney David Meier — who is also representing teammate Stefon Diggs in his legal proceedings.

"We are confident that the evidence will demonstrate that no criminal conduct took place. Based on the facts and the law, we expect that this personal matter will be resolved in the near future and both parties will move forward together."

Though Barmore remained steadfast in his desire to remain uniform and succinct in his responses, he did answer one question about being able to play football after years of significant health woes — including dealing with blood clots.

“It’s a blessing from God,” he said. “I thank God for it every day. And my coaches, medical team, everybody.”

Despite the cloud of controversy currently surrounding him, Barmore appears to be both ready and able to suit up in Week 18. While there was some lingering concern as to whether he would be subject to any disciplinary action — by either the team or the NFL — those apprehensions were put to rest earlier this week.

