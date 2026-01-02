Patriots' Stefon Diggs Breaks Silence on Legal Troubles

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — To say that New England Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs has had a tumultuous transition into the New Year may be an understatement.

Less than 48 hours removed from securing their first AFC East division title since 2019, news of Diggs being charged with felony strangulation or suffocation, and misdemeanor assault and battery stemming from an incident that took place on Dec. 2 was made public. The 31-year-old is currently scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 23, just two days before the AFC Championship game is to be played.

As expected, Diggs remained absent from media availability throughout much of the week. However, the Pats’ veteran wideout met with reporters for a brief moment to take only football questions following the conclusion of the team’s final practice before hosting a Week 18 showdown against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

“I apologize for not being available the last couple of days … it’s been an emotional time, dealing with everything.” Diggs said. “It’s definitely an open case so I can’t even say anything about it.“

This week, the Patriots have the chance to secure a first-round playoff bye with a win in Week 18 over the Miami Dolphins in their regular season finale — provided it is coupled with a Denver Broncos loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Diggs has played a significant role in the Pats’ success this season. In 17 games played, the two-time All Pro has compiled 82 receptions, 970 yards, and four touchdowns. His sure hands, ability to accelerate and precision route-running provide the team with a talent which has eluded them in recent seasons.

Stefon Diggs Appears Ready to Play in Week 18 vs. Miami Dolphins

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Despite the cloud of controversy currently surrounding him, Diggs appears to be both ready and able to suit up in Week 18. While there was some lingering concern as to whether he would be subject to any disciplinary action — by either the team or the NFL — those apprehensions were out to rest by both entities earlier this week.

"There is no change to the status of Diggs or Barmore,” said the NFL via statement. “Both are eligible to play at this time," the NFL said. "Pursuant to the Personal Conduct Policy, consideration for placement on the Commissioner Exempt List may be considered following formal charges in the form of an indictment by a grand jury, the filing of charges by a prosecutor, or an arraignment in a criminal court."

Additionally, the Patriots franchise’s official statement on Diggs notably mentioned “support” in relation to the wideout’s recent struggles. In turn, head coach Mike Vrabel offered a bit of clarity on the issue.

“It means that everybody that we care about and that we have been close to for a while — means that we support, and we do,,” Vrabel said. “We understand that there’s allegations, but we also want to support each and every player, and each and every coach, and each and every staff member.”

