Patriots Contract Details for James Hudson III Revealed

The New England Patriots are making more efforts to protect quarterback Drake Maye, starting with the signing of swing offensive tackle James Hudson III.

Hudson is a veteran of five NFL seasons across both the Cleveland Browns (2021-24) and the New York Giants (2025). The 6'5", 313-pounder has played in 60 games with 19 starts, 14 at right tackle and five at left tackle. Last year with the Giants, Hudson played in 11 games with two starts at left tackle. He recently made headlines with New England — as Hudson was signed to a one-year deal.

This deal follows him being signed signed to a two-year deal by the Giants last offseason, but was released by the team earlier this month.

Daniel Arwas of New England Patriots On SI previously noted that Hudson will go into offseason workouts as the favorite to occupy the OT3/primary swing tackle role, filling in when either bookend spot is unavailable.

James Hudson III's Contract Details

Hudson's contract details have since been revealed to be the following after the initial release of his signing, per Over the Cap.

Base value: $1,402,500

Maximum value: $1,402,500

Guarantees: $537,500

Signing bonus: $137,500

Salary (2026): $400,000

2026 (age 27):

Base salary: $1,215,000

Signing bonus: $137,500

Workout bonus: $50,000

Salary cap hit: $1,262,500

Nov 12, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) celebrates a first down against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-Imagn Images | Jessica Rapfogel-Imagn Images

The Patriots also recently signed linebacker K.J. Britt and cornerback Kindle Vildor to similar deals.

All three share one-year pacts with the same base salaries and — despite differences in signing bonuses — workouts bonuses and guarantees in addition to the same salary cap hits.

Per Pats Pulpit, this is because all three signed so-called veteran benefit deals. Hudson's guaranteed salary of $400,000 is slightly lower than Britt’s $500,000 but also higher than Vildor’s $300,000.

Signing Hudson was a fairly inexpensive way for the Patriots to bolster their offensive tackle depth. He can certainly serve as a swing tackle behind Will Campbell and Morgan Moses.

These updates to the offensive line come after New England and Maye were overwhelmed by the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX. New England was held to 61 receiving yards and 56 rushing yards by the start of the fourth quarter, and Maye was sacked a total of six times.

Campbell is currently playing left tackle and sustained a torn right MCL in November late in the third quarter of a 26-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Campbell and left guard Jared Wilson seeing the field in California in the ultimate championship game allowed for the Patriots to become the first team to start two rookies on the offensive line in a Super Bowl game.

With that in mind, adding a veteran like Hudson to the contract he has could work out for head coach Mike Vrabel in the long run.

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