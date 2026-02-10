Patriots' Will Campbell Reveals Serious Nature of Knee Injury

While few would argue that New England Patriots left tackle Will Campbell had his share of ups and downs throughout the entirety of this season, it now appears that the 22-year-old had a valid reason for his struggles in its waning weeks.

Campbell — who left the Patriots’ 26-20 Week 12 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half — suffered an MCL sprain which subsequently landed him on injured reserve. Though he was eventually activated ahead of the team's Week 18 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, the former LSU tiger was clearly not the same player was prior to incurring the injury.

In the aftermath of perhaps his worst performance as a pro in New England’s 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, Campbell revealed that his injury was a bit more serious than originally thought.

“It obviously wasn’t 100 percent,” Campbell said during locker room clean out, via SB Nation‘s Pats Pulpit. “I mean, I don’t think when you tear a ligament in your knee, it’s not going to be how it was before, but I was healthy enough to go. I’m not going to say that it held me back, but yeah, it wasn’t the same as it was before, obviously. But I was good.”

Will Campbell Played Through the Pain in Super Bowl LX

Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) walks to the field prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

While New England’s offensive line had its share of struggles throughout the season, they were unfortunately at their worst under the bright glare of the global spotlight. Seattle’s four-down, zone-based, nickel defense exploited the Pats’ deficiencies — not only wearing the Pats’ o-line down, but also with pressuring the quarterback. Left tackle Will Campbell, who particularly drew the ire of Pats Nation, allowed the most pressures (14) in a playoff game since 2018. In fact, his 29 pressures allowed this postseason were the most ever recorded in a single postseason by Next Gen Stats.

As for Cambpell, the questions surrounding his future position remain murky. Prior to suffering his aforementioned MCL injury in Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals, the fourth overall election in last April’s draft began to demonstrate solid fundamentals, ranking among the league’s top rookie linemen in protective stats.

Nonetheless, Campbell exhibited less mobility since his return, often leading to lost battles against longer and quicker defenders. If the Patriots believe that the 22-year-old rookie has already given the team his best effort as a left tackle, then they must seriously consider moving the LSU product inside to guard. Otherwise, line coach Doug Marrone, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and the Pats coaches must provide Campbell with an extensive offseason tutorial designed to enhance his fundamentals.

Still, it should be noted that Campbell is using neither his knee injury, nor his lack of pro-level experience as an excuse for his dismal showing on the league’s grandest stage. Instead, Campbell is using the negativity currently blanketing him throughout the NFL media landscape as motivation to return healthier, stronger and more fundamentally-sound in 2026.

Until then, the sight of Seahawks’ blue and green confetti cover the field at Levi’s Stadium will justifiably continue to hurt deep within the 6-foot-6, 319-pound lineman.

“Terrible,” Campbell added when asked about his and his team’s game play in Super Bowl LX. "We didn't deserve to win the way we played on offense … It sucks to go into the offseason and have this much time-off with that taste in your mouth.”

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!