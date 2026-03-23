Patriots Sign Veteran Swing Tackle to One-Year Deal

The New England Patriots posted an improved offensive line in 2025 from the previous season, where the unit struggled wholeheartedly.

Yet for a team with championship aspirations - having come so close this past year - an average level of protection for quarterback Drake Maye, which allowed the seventh most sacks per game of any line in the NFL in 2025, is not good enough.

The team took a gamble and added guard Alijah Vera-Tucker on a three-year, $42 million contract, who has been excellent when healthy, with the "when" being the operative word.

And now New England has taken steps to bolster their depth at the position by adding swing offensive tackle James Hudson, formerly of the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The #Patriots are signing OL James Hudson to a 1-year deal, source said, as the former #Giants OL will add depth. pic.twitter.com/wGSggorWVs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2026

"The Patriots are signing OL James Hudson to a 1-year deal, source said, as the former Giants OL will add depth." Rapoport posted on X on March 23rd.

Hudson was initially drafted out of the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Browns, with whom he spent the duration of his rookie contract with. Over that period, he played in 49 games, starting 17 of them, on both sides of the exterior of the OL.

He was signed to a two-year deal by the Giants last offseason, but was released by the team earlier this month.

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