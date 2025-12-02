Patriots Could Consider Adding Former All-Pro Wideout

The New England Patriots faced off against the New York Giants in Week 13's MNF primetime game, and regained the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a victory on Dec. 1.

However, there are still deficiencies on the roster - despite the fact that they could very well head into their Week 14 bye with a league-best 11-2 record.

And one of them - as we have seen for much of the season, despite quarterback Drake Maye's possibly MVP-worthy display throughout the year - is at wide receiver.

Stefon Diggs has been decent, managing 679 receiving yards through 12 games. Kayshon Boutte and DeMario Douglas have once again played the role of the No. 3/No. 4 receiver well, and veteran Mack Hollins has delivered more than many would have expected, having generated 417 yards through the air with two receiving touchdowns.

Patriots Could Consider Adding Accomplished Veteran WR

Yet, there is still room for further upgrades, and one option that has been touted by The Athletic's Chad Graff is recently-released Minnesota Vikings wideout, Adam Thielen.

Adam Thielen wants to finish his last NFL season with a playoff team.



Depending on health with Patriots WRs, I wonder if they'd consider him.



Thielen overlapped with Thomas Brown in Carolina and with Todd Downing in Minnesota. https://t.co/xaR5ZBsu5p — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) December 1, 2025

"Adam Thielen wants to finish his last NFL season with a playoff team." Graff posted on X on Dec. 1, shortly after Thielen's departure was announced by the Vikings. "Depending on health with Patriots WRs, I wonder if they'd consider him."

"Thielen overlapped with Thomas Brown in Carolina and with Todd Downing in Minnesota."

Thielen - via his agent - had asked to be released by the team, who are currently 4-8 and almost certainly staring down the barrel of a postseason-less year, to potentially compete for a ring in what he has stated will be his final year playing professional football.

Sep 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) is unable to make the catch as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Josh Newton (28) defends during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

"Last week, Adam's representation approached the team and asked if we would be willing to release Adam, expressing his desire to play a bigger role in the remaining weeks of what he has indicated will be his final NFL season," per Vikings GM, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, in a statement. "Following discussions through the weekend and out of respect for Adam, we have agreed to give him the opportunity to pursue more playing time elsewhere."

Would Adam Thielen Make Sense In New England?

The Patriots make sense as a fit regarding being competitive in the playoffs, but it feels like New England would benefit more from the addition of a bona fide WR1, rather than yet another body to take up the auxiliary slack behind Diggs.

But Thielen is an experienced veteran in the league who has shown clear capabilities, even at his advanced (in footballing terms) age.

And in a league where having strong locker room character can be just as key to clinching titles as talent on the field, it would certainly not be shocking to see head coach Mike Vrabel think strongly about adding the former Viking.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!