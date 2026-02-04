Patriots Legend Calls Out HOF Process After Belichick, Kraft Snubs

Like the rest of the football world, former New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty is stunned at who the Pro Football Hall of Fame didn't vote into the 2026 class in recent weeks.

Former head coach Bill Belichick (2000-2023) and current owner Robert Kraft (1993-present) were both two of the final five contributor finalists up for induction into Canton, but were both reportedly snubbed from earning a gold jacket this summer. Speaking to reporters ahead of Super Bowl LX, McCourty -- who spent years with both Belichick and Kraft -- was upset at the voting results.

"I think Mr. Kraft being here again (in the Super Bowl) with another coach, another quarterback, speaks to that," McCourty said about the owner's Hall of Fame candidacy.

"And I think it’s ridiculous even talk about Bill Belichick’s resume of being in the Hall of Fame. … How, obviously, they do the Hall of Fame, I think that’s now been the spotlight of people realizing, like, hey, it’s a tough decision. Because people are trying to factor in (that) some guys won’t be able to be on the ballot the next year, and they’re trying to do all that when, shouldn’t the Hall of Fame just be: Is this guy a Hall of Famer — yes or no? And then we move forward."

The Patriots Continue To Miss Out On HOF Inductions

McCourty is just the latest Patriot legend in a long list who disagrees with the result. Others, including his brother Jason, and Patriots Hall of Famers Julian Edelman and Tedy Bruschi have also spoken out about leaving some of the franchise's biggest icons out of the Hall. In the latest episode of On Sports Illustrated's All Patriot Talk podcast, former linebacker Matt Chatham discussed his thoughts on Kraft not making it in.

Feb 2, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; The New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft speaks to the media during Opening Night for Super Bowl LX at San Jose Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"People are going to be petty," Chatham said. "People are going to look for reasons not to give you the credit that you took from them on the field, and that's just sort of the nature of life, I think. As I read it, there is a group of people that are looking for a reason not to do it, and make an excuse for why it was ok not to do the most obvious thing."

But when it comes down to who is getting inducted, the three-time Super Bowl champion believes that Belichick and Kraft's absence will take away from the actual inductees.

"I think the travesty of all of this is, this summer, there’s going to be a Hall of Fame induction, and there are going to be guys that are going to be deserving of being in the Hall of Fame, and we could all probably bet the topic is going to be Bill Belichick not being there. And I think that’s unfortunate," McCourty said. "Because there are going to be players, contributors, coaches who are going to be worthy, but because this feels like a huge mistake, the only talk is going to be about the guys who didn’t get into the Hall of Fame."

