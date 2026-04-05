Patriots Draft Preview: Finding Run-Stopping DT The Goal

The New England Patriots' interior defensive line was suffered a big blow this past offseason, as Khyiris Tonga had a career year and parlayed it into a big contract on the open market. Now the Patriots are without a true nose tackle that can clog up running lanes.

Yes, the Patriots have Christian Barmore and Milton Williams. But behind them is a deep group of relateively unproven players at the position. It's time for the Patriots to draft another defensive tackle and bolster that unit as a whole for 2026.

Here's the sixth installment of the Patirots On SI Positional Draft Preview, where we take a look at which possible picks could come to New England and help anchor the defensive future for the long-term future.

Current Depth Chart:

As previously said, the duo of Barmore and WIlliams are trailed by a group of young players who filled rotational roles last season. Losing Tonga in the middle of the line to the Kansas City Chiefs is a big, but replaceable loss.

Currently, the reserves along the line include Eric Gregory, Joshua Farmer, Leonard Taylor III, Cory Durden and Jeremiah Pharms Jr. All, but Durden missed time last season because of either injury or because of a stint on the practice squad.

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) celebrates a sack during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Top Prospects:

So who could be next?

It's safe to assume that Clemson's Peter Woods and Florida's Caleb Banks will both be gone, so get those names out of your head There's been chatter of Ohio State's Kayden McDonald -- who visited the Patriots on a "Top 30" meeting earlier this offseason.

Other names that could be Patriots fits on the first two days of the draft could include Georgia's Christian Miller (who has a fantastic first step) and Texas Tech's Lee Hunter (generated 26 pressures last season in the passing game).

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If New England wants to wait and add more of a depth player to develop, there may not be a better one than Florida's Domonique Orange. He's a massive lineman who can clog up lanes like a pore and be a future star in a 3-4 defense.

Final Pick Prediction:

It feels like the Patrots won't splurge at this position in the draft, considering they have two premier pass rushers in Barmore and Williams from the interior. If they hope to grab a productive player who can fit a Tonga-like role, look no further than Landon Robinson (Navy) in the fifth round. He's also gotten fullback experience, just like the player he projects to replace.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!