Navy DT Would Be Perfect Fit For Patriots Defense

Nothing screams New England Patriots over the past two decades more than dual-threat players and the Naval Academy. That's why, on paper, Navy defensive tackle Landon Robinson is a perfect fit for New England in the 2026 NFL Draft.

But there's more to Robinson than that.

The senior -- who exploded onto the national scene this past season -- is an athletic freak. The six-foot Robinson often finds himself disrupting offensive lines each week. His 8.5 sacks were a career-high, but weren't enough to get him invited to the NFL Combine. He continued to get better each week, but Robinson still felt disrespected by not receiving an invite.

At the time, he minded. Now, he's just working to prove those decision makers wrong.

"You always have a chip on your shoulder and that's something I'll always have," Robinson told Patriots on SI. "Not being able to go to the Combine was definitely a shock. ... Fortunately, I was able to do well as my Pro Day."

Robinson would have easily shined in Indianapolis. In a draft class where the defensive line is loaded, the 23-year-old's brash nature at the position would have been on display. Sure, he may be a tad small for his position, but for what he lacks in stature, he makes up for in mindset.

"I think it all starts just being at the Naval Academy," Robinson said. "(I) give it all that I have. If I'm not making the play, who is?"

Dec 13, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Donald J Trump, President of the United States of America, walks on the field with Navy Midshipmen quarterback Blake Horvath (11) and Navy Midshipmen defensive lineman Landon Robinson (96) before the game against the Army West Point Black Knights at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Patriots have a need for a pure nose tackle next season. Khyiris Tonga was the team's top player at that spot last year, but left after one season to join the Kansas City Chiefs on a three-year deal. Part of what endeared Tonga to the New England fans was his brief stints as a goal line fullback. He never ended up with the ball but the option to give him the rock always was up in the air.

"I'm Willing To Do Anything"

Robinson can easily provide juice on the defensive line in replace of Tonga, while showing experience as a fullback. During his Pro Day on March 5, Robinson worked through offensive drills with the ball in his hands in front of several NFL teams. Having the chance to shine offensively also can intrigue teams.

The Patriots won't be looking for a pure fullback anymore after signing Reggie Gilliam to a three-year deal, but if head coach Mike Vrabel wants to dip into his bag of tricks, Robinson could be the right player to utilize.

He met with New England at the Shrine Bowl, and then again during his pro day. He ran in the 4.8s in the 40-yard dash and was able to bench 30 reps -- "definitely a success," he said.

Robinson's signature play last season -- a 29-yard fake punt against Army -- showcased his athletic ability. Used on multiple of Navy's special teams units, he can also chip in on the third phase if needed.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (95) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Patriots' defensive line, highlighted by Milton Williams and Christian Barmore, is a deep unit. Cory Durden, Leonard Taylor III, Eric Gregory and Joshua Farmer trail them on the depth chart. Adding Robinson to that group can only strengthen New England's interior front.

"However I can impact the team and the organization, I'm willing to do anything," Robinson said. "I would definitely be down for any goal line packages. That was really fun. Anything I can do to help the team."

Bill Belichick -- whose father left a legacy at the Naval Academy -- is gone. So is longtime long snapper Joe Cardona, who was released following the 2024 season. But the appreciation for the military still runs deep in New England. It also helps that Vrabel is from Akron, just two hours away from Robinson's hometown of Fairlawn, Ohio.

And while Robinson won't be drafted because he went to one school over another, hearing his name called during the NFL Draft with "Navy" coming right after it would mean the world to him.

"I take a lot of pride in it," he said. "It's not an easy thing to make it to the NFL. It's something you put a lot of time in. You have to put all of that together."

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