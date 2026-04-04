Patriots Draft Profile: Adam Randall Provides Dual-Threat Talent

For one of the New England Patriots' "Top 30" meetings during the pre-draft process, the defending AFC champions brought in a running back that can shine in the passing game.

Adam Randall -- the senior from Clemson -- is a fascinating draft prospect that could be added to New England's backfield for 2026. He ran a 4.5-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, and tested very well in other agility drills in Indianapolis. The former wideout has excellent hands, and would be a perfect fit in a Josh McDaniels offense.

So what would the Patriots be getting out of the 21-year-old Randall?

"Randall, a former wide receiver, is new to his position, but his blend of size, top-end speed and pass-catching ability make him an intriguing prospect," NFL's Lance Zierlein wrote. "He's an upright long-strider with surprising one-cut quickness and home-run potential. He doesn’t run with pro-level rhythm, recognition or timing, but improvement awaits."

This past season, Randall played in 13 games, running the ball 168 times for 814 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns. He also added three scores as a receiver, catching 36 balls in 2025.

Clemson running back Adam Randall (8) runs against Troy during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He'd join a Patriots running back room that already has capable feature backs in Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson. Bringing in Randall as a possible receiving threat out of the backfield could only help a New England offense that is hoping to improve its running game next season.

"He’s willful once he’s downhill, using balance and force to maximize yardage after collisions," Zierlein continues. "His receiving skills create mismatches against man coverage and allow for alignment versatility. Randall is still raw, but RBs with his size, speed and route skill are rare. He offers value as a developmental option with RB2 upside in a zone-heavy scheme."

What Do Patriots Want In Their Running Backs?

New England may not even need a running back to truly shine in 2026. With Stevenson and Henderson leading the way, a running back draft pick could be used for insurance purposes only.

Executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf spoke to reporters earlier in the offseason at the NFL Combine about the styles of running backs he prefers. Randall is a physical runner, but not overly powerful. His burst, however, is what will get him drafted at the end of the month.

"I'm a big fan of guys that run hard, guys that can really hit the hole with force and burst through," Wolf said at the NFL Combine. "I know there's a lot of different running styles, a lot of people that have different varying levels of success, but to me, the guys that can really attack the hole and put pressure on the defense are valuable."

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