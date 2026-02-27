NFL Combine Notebook: WRs Drawing Interest from Patriots

INDIANAPOLIS — The quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs all spoke at the NFL Combine, and there's plenty of potential for the New England Patriots in the 2026 NFL Draft. Day four of the long process gave media members an inside look at some of the possible players who could arrive in New England in two months time.

The chatter surrounding the Patriots all week has been about Philadelphia Eagles star AJ Brown and his possible trade availability. Would the Patriots look at adding him to the fold? It's been debated by plenty all week, so we won't look into what the 28-year-old Brown might offer, but instead what the next generation can.

Here's a look at some of the New England-related tidbits that came to light during the day, and some interesting nuggets fans can chew on as they wait for the next snap of Patriots football.

1. Finding A New Weapon For Drake Maye

Speaking to numerous wideouts during the day, it was clear that the options are vast. If the Patriots decide to use their first round selection on one might be the question.

There's plenty of options to go with, especially some that could be worthy of the 31st overall selection. Omar Cooper Jr. (Indiana) is a popular choice, while Tennessee's Chris Brazzell also offers an interesting possibility.

I think the team waits to take a pass catcher, potentially adding depth to the room on the second and third days. A few options took the podium to give scouting reports on themselves and their backgrounds.

"I think having a mindset of football, football, football, you're giving your all to it. You don't have any regrets when you have that mindset," Georgia Tech's Eric Rivers on how football is his only goal for now. "For now, football's the main thing."

"I feel like I've been a pro since middle school," Georgia's Zachariah Branch on his preparation and confidence. "My dad has a great background in training. ... I'm different, I'm one-of-one. You're not gonna find me anywhere else."

"What can I do better rather than what didn't this person do?" Oklahoma's Deion Burks about learning from setbacks. "It taught me more discipline and (being) on top of things. Not (to) ignore things, it sharpened my mind a lot."

2. Fernando Mendoza Expresses TB12 Admiration

Two things are a foregone conclusion. Fernando Mendoza will be selected first overall by the Las Vegas Raiders, and he's also a massive Tom Brady fan.

So when he eventually hears his name called from the team that the Patriots Hall of Famer is a minority owner of, it should be a special moment for the kid who was born in Boston.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) scores a touchdown during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Who hasn’t admired Tom Brady?” Mendoza said. "Tom Brady, I believe, is the greatest quarterback of all time by a wide margin. To be able to have the opportunity to be mentored by him would mean so much, especially to learn. I’m all about learning."

When Mendoza formally met with the Raiders at the Combine, Brady wasn't physically in attendance, but made sure to phone in. Did the seven-time Super Bowl champion say anything to him?

"I was able to say a brief hi on the phone to Brady," he said. "That was very special to me."

3. Le'Veon Moss Won't Do Combine Testing

A mild-mannered running back, Texas A&M's Le'Veon Moss confirmed at his media session that he wouldn't be working out when his position group takes the field. Instead, he decided to do all his testing at his school's pro day later in the pre-draft process.

Moss is one of the shiftiest backs in the entire draft, but injury questions continue to pile up for him. In 2024, he tore his ACL and MCL in November. One year later, he suffered an ankle injury that sidelined him for parts of the year. His production has never been a question, but his health will be at the NFL level.

The Patriots could be in the market for a third running back, releasing Antonio Gibson earlier this week.

