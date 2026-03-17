Patriots Top 30 Meeting Tracker: Keeping Tabs On Draft Prospects

The draft season is upon us, and the New England Patriots are continuing to work through their big board. With 11 draft picks at their disposal, the defending AFC champions have plenty of room to add potential Patriots in April's draft.

As part of the pre-draft process, the team — along with the other 31 NFL franchises — are able to host "Top 30" meetings with potential draft picks. These meetings are capped at 30 for each team, and allow each franchise to interview incoming rookies at their own facilities. New England will be able to conduct its own medical evaluations for these players, and have them tour what could be their next home.

These aren't workouts, as the league prohibits on-field work to be conducted at these meetings. But the Patriots have historically ended up drafting several players that they hosted on these visits. Last season, the Patriots hosted Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams, LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell and Florida State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer on 30 visits.

Here's a running tracker of all the reported meetings that the Patriots have conducted so far in 2026:

Clemson RB Adam Randall

Dec 27, 2025; Bronx, NY, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Adam Randall (8) gains yards after catch during the first half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

According to On SI's Arye Pulli, the Patriots hosted Randall to a visit on March 17. The shifty running back also has experience as a wide receiver, and ran a 4.28 shuttle at Clemson's Pro Day -- which would have been the best time at the NFL Combine.

Memphis OT Travis Burke

Oct 25, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers offensive lineman Travis Burke (78) gestures toward the South Florida Bulls defense on the line of scrimmage during the second half at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

According to On SI's Justin Melo, Burke's trip to New England on April 13-14 will be one of several visits the Memphis tackle will make. The Patriots were reportedly meeting with Burke after his Pro Day, and their need for backup tackles makes this one a lot more interesting come draft time.

Texas Tech EDGE Romello Height

Texas Tech's Romello Height makes his entrance before the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to draft analyst Ryan Fowler, the Patriots are one of five teams to meet with Height (along with the Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers). Height is one of the top pass rushers in this year's class, recording nine sacks last season, and could potentially be a fit with the Patriots' first round selection at 31st overall.

Oklahoma EDGE R Mason Thomas

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) blocks Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

According to All About The Birds' James Simone, the Patriots will host Thomas to a visit at their facility. Like Height, he's also a player in contention to be taken in the first round and would be a perfect fit in a Mike Vrabel defense. The leader of Oklahoma's defense has power and speed off the edge, helping to replace the loss of K'Lavon Chaisson in free agency.

Toledo S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

Dec 30, 2023; Tucson, AZ, USA; Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (22) against the Wyoming Cowboys in the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

McNeil-Warren told Kay Adams on the "Up & Adams Show" that he met with the Patriots at their facility earlier in the process, and has another meeting with the Cleveland Browns on the horizon. The lengthy safety wouldn't be a starter right away in New England, but could be a gadget-type player on defense that can cover both wide receivers and tight ends from the get-go.

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