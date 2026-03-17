Patriots Top 30 Meeting Tracker: Keeping Tabs On Draft Prospects
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The draft season is upon us, and the New England Patriots are continuing to work through their big board. With 11 draft picks at their disposal, the defending AFC champions have plenty of room to add potential Patriots in April's draft.
As part of the pre-draft process, the team — along with the other 31 NFL franchises — are able to host "Top 30" meetings with potential draft picks. These meetings are capped at 30 for each team, and allow each franchise to interview incoming rookies at their own facilities. New England will be able to conduct its own medical evaluations for these players, and have them tour what could be their next home.
These aren't workouts, as the league prohibits on-field work to be conducted at these meetings. But the Patriots have historically ended up drafting several players that they hosted on these visits. Last season, the Patriots hosted Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams, LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell and Florida State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer on 30 visits.
Here's a running tracker of all the reported meetings that the Patriots have conducted so far in 2026:
Clemson RB Adam Randall
According to On SI's Arye Pulli, the Patriots hosted Randall to a visit on March 17. The shifty running back also has experience as a wide receiver, and ran a 4.28 shuttle at Clemson's Pro Day -- which would have been the best time at the NFL Combine.
Memphis OT Travis Burke
According to On SI's Justin Melo, Burke's trip to New England on April 13-14 will be one of several visits the Memphis tackle will make. The Patriots were reportedly meeting with Burke after his Pro Day, and their need for backup tackles makes this one a lot more interesting come draft time.
Texas Tech EDGE Romello Height
According to draft analyst Ryan Fowler, the Patriots are one of five teams to meet with Height (along with the Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers). Height is one of the top pass rushers in this year's class, recording nine sacks last season, and could potentially be a fit with the Patriots' first round selection at 31st overall.
Oklahoma EDGE R Mason Thomas
According to All About The Birds' James Simone, the Patriots will host Thomas to a visit at their facility. Like Height, he's also a player in contention to be taken in the first round and would be a perfect fit in a Mike Vrabel defense. The leader of Oklahoma's defense has power and speed off the edge, helping to replace the loss of K'Lavon Chaisson in free agency.
Toledo S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren
McNeil-Warren told Kay Adams on the "Up & Adams Show" that he met with the Patriots at their facility earlier in the process, and has another meeting with the Cleveland Browns on the horizon. The lengthy safety wouldn't be a starter right away in New England, but could be a gadget-type player on defense that can cover both wide receivers and tight ends from the get-go.
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Ethan Hurwitz is a writer for Patriots on SI. He works to find out-of-the-box stories that change the way you look at sports. He’s covered the behind-the-scenes discussions behind Ivy League football, how a stuffed animal helped a softball team’s playoff chances and tracked down a fan who caught a historic hockey stick. Ethan graduated from Quinnipiac University with both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in journalism, and oversaw The Quinnipiac Chronicle’s sports coverage for almost three years.Follow HurwitzSports