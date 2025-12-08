Three Key Patriots Return to Practice Before Bills Matchup

FOXBOROUGH, MA. — As the New England Patriots turn their attention toward a Week 15 showdown with the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium, they remain hopeful for the return of some key contributors for their stretch run to the postseason.

Defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (chest), left guard Jared Wilson (ankle) and special teams captain Brenden Schooler (ankle) were among those joining their teammates on the practice field as the team returned from its Week 14 bye. The aforementioned trio of Pats were all absent from their Week 13 victory over the New York Giants.

"Some of those guys may practice today, but for sure by midweek,” Vrabel told reporters at Gillette Stadium before practice. “Some of those guys that weren't available, we'll see where they're at today."

In addition to the return of Wilson, Tonga and Schooler, running back Terrell Jennings and linebacker Harold Landry was not spotted on the field during the media availbility period.

Jared Wilson

Although he has yet to be placed on injured reserve, Wilson remains under the close watch of Patriots Nation during the team’s Week 15 practices. The Pats rookie suffered a high-ankle sprain during the team’s Week 12 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and is considered “week-to-week.”

While most high-ankle sprains require a recovery time of 4-6 weeks, the Patriots are hoping that Wilson’s injury lands on the shorter side of that span. Should Wilson take part in any of New England’s sessions, it may be a sign that he is closer to a return than originally thought. In 10 games this year, the former Georgia Bulldog has aligned on 655 snaps on offense — allowing four sacks, six hits and 22 pressures. Reserve swing lineman Ben Brown got the Week 13 start in place of Wilson, performaing admirable alongside veteran left tackle Vederian Lowe.

Khyiris Tonga

Tonga was a limited participant for the second straight practice, due to a chest injury which forced him from New England’s Week 12 won over the Bengals. Still, his presence on the field is an encouraging sign for his prospects of suiting up against the Bills.

Tonga signed a one-year, $2.7 million contract with the Patriots this offseason, has appeared in all 12 games, making six starts for the Pats. During that time, he has compiled 19 tackles, two for loss, two quarterback hits and a pass deflection. He has also been one of the Pats’ most effective run defenders, showcasing his size and his speed [having run a 5.1-second 40-yard dash coming out of BYU in 2021] to aid New England’s top-ranked run preventive unit. Tonga has taken part in 10 offensive plays, helping to fortify New England’s blocking unit.

Jul 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (95) walks to the practice field for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Brenden Schooler

Among New England’s most-significant practice absentees this week has been special teams captain Brenden Schooler. The 28-year-old left the game in the first half due to a left ankle injury. He was soon thereafter spotted attempting to test his wrapped left ankle, with visible frustration. Schooler was quickly sent to the locker room and was later ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Since that time, he has not participated in practice. Schooler is leading the team with 12 special teams tackles and needs two special teams tackles to match his career-high of 14 which he set in his rookie season in 2022.

Jennings Absent, Workload Management for Linebackers?

Jennings, who left New England’s Week 13 win over the Giants to be evaluated for a concussion, was absent from practice. At present, it remains unclear whether he remains in concussion protocol. The Florida A&M product has carried the ball 23 times this season for 73 yards and one touchdown.

Lastly, the team is apparently taking a workload management approach to key veteran linebackers Harold Landry (absent) and Robert Spillane (limited) — needing the services of both players with the chance to clinch the AFC East title this weekend in Foxborough with a victory over the Bills.

