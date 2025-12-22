Patriots' Drake Maye Solidifies MVP Frontrunner Spot With Clutch Win

The Patriots punched their ticket to the postseason in Week 16 outlasting the Ravens 28–24 in a prime-time gut check. The win didn’t just lock up a playoff spot. It also gave Drake Maye’s MVP buzz another serious boost.

It wasn’t pretty for four full quarters, but when the lights were brightest, Maye flipped the switch. Down double digits in the fourth, the rookie went full closer mode. Completing 12 of his final 14 throws for 139 yards and a touchdown, then icing it with a clutch scramble to move the chains and kill the clock.

That’s franchise-QB stuff.

Drake Maye Torches Ravens for Career-High 111 Air Yards

Drake Maye was coming off his roughest box-score outing of the season after managing just 155 passing yards against the Bills. One week later, he answered that dud with a straight-up statement game.

Against Baltimore, Maye aired it out and flipped the script. Per Next Gen Stats, Drake Maye completed 4 of 5 passes beyond 20 air yards against the Ravens for a career-high 111 yards and a touchdown.

Drake Maye completed 4 of 5 passes beyond 20 air yards against the Ravens for a career-high 111 yards and a touchdown.



Maye's +62.6 EPA on deep attempts this season are the most in the NFL and +20.6 more than any Patriots QB in the last decade.



Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/E8oa0Ct88B — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 22, 2025

Not just that. Maye owns an NFL-best +62.6 EPA on deep attempts this season. A full 20.6 points clear of any Patriots QB from the past decade. That’s rare air.

Meanwhile, Matthew Stafford did his part statistically, torching Seattle for 457 yards and three touchdowns, even though the Rams still came up short. The loss didn’t hurt his tape. However, it did crack the MVP door open just a bit.

And that’s where Maye’s surge matters. On national TV, down 11 points, Maye grabbed the wheel and delivered one of the cleanest late-game drive-management performances of Week 16. That’s the kind of stretch voters remember.

With three weeks left, the math gets tight. Stafford has the friendlier runway with matchups against Atlanta and Arizona, teams already playing out the string. Maye, meanwhile, has to stay scorching hot to keep pace, because every rep now comes with playoff-level scrutiny.

The path is narrow, but it’s still there. Maye gets chances to pad the résumé against the Jets and Dolphins, and if Stafford stumbles even once, this MVP race could get real interesting in a hurry.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!