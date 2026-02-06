Patriots' Drake Maye Has Another Young QB's Attention

The New England Patriots are in the Super Bowl, thanks to the play from their second-year quarterback Drake Maye. But had the 2024 NFL Draft shaken out differently, they might have had another young gunslinger under center this season.

One pick before Maye went to New England, the Washington Commanders selected LSU quarterback (and Heisman winner) Jayden Daniels at the second-overall pick. While Daniels' electrifying rookie year gave Commanders fans hopes last season, injuries sent them into a tailspin in 2025.

Both Maye and Daniels were part of a loaded quarterback draft class, with Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears), Bo Nix (Denver Broncos), Michael Penix Jr. (Atlanta Falcons) and JJ McCarthy (Minnesota Vikings) all hearing their names called. And though Daniels might have been the running favorite to be the best one of the bunch after one season, Maye might have taken that crown from him this year.

Speaking to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio and Chris Simms, Daniels didn't shy away offering praise and excitement from his fellow draft class quarterback.

"Nothing, But Motivation For Me"

"I talk to Drake all the time, and I’m super happy for him," Daniels said. "What he’s been through in his career and what he had to deal with last year. Now to see him be able to play in this game is one, nothing but motivation for me. But two, I’m also super excited for not just him, but our whole quarterback class that we got."

Aug 8, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) hug after a game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Daniels and Maye have yet to face off in a meaningful game in their careers. Both New England and Washington have played each other in the preseason in back-to-back seasons, but neither one of the young star quarterbacks have gone up against each other when it matters. The first matchup between these two is scheduled for 2027 -- a road game for the Patriots.

Just because Maye was the first one of the quarterbacks to make it to the Super Bowl -- where he has a chance to rectify losing out on the 2025 AP MVP award by just one vote -- Daniels doesn't favor one player over another. He just hopes it's the start of the ascension of young stars in the NFL.

"I most definitely give them credit where credit is due," Daniels said. "We kind of like the respect, and we all do the same thing. So we all respect each other’s game."

