Vince Wilfork Criticizes Tom Brady for Patriots Super Bowl Take

For 10 seasons, New England Patriots Hall of Fame defender Vince Wilfork anchored a defense which more than adequately supported legendary franchise quarterback Tom Brady.

Together, the duo played instrumental roles in bringing two Super Bowl championships to southern New England, while serving as the de facto leaders of their respective units. Therefore, it seems only fitting that Wilfork take playful umbrage to Brady’s recent declaration of neutrality when it comes to his rooting interest in Super Bowl LX between the Pats and the Seattle Seahawks.

"If you're a Patriot for life, you know what it is,” Wilfork shared with WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show during a radio row interview during mid-Super Bowl week. “Don't give me that political bullcrap"

"If you're a Patriot for life, you know what it is. Don't gibe me that poltical bullcrap"



Vince Wilfork CALLS OUT Tom Brady for saying he doesn’t have a dog in the fight on Sunday 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/17DF7o8nnC — WEEI (@WEEI) February 4, 2026

Having joined the Patriots as the 21st overall selection in the 2004 NFL Draft, ‘Big Vince’ played 11 seasons with New England. Wilfork helped the Patriots to two Super Bowl victories, while earning five Pro Bowl selections, four combined All-Pro selections and a place on the franchise’s 50th anniversary roster. He had served as a seven-time team captain during his New England tenure.

On the field, Wilfork was a force. Whether likened to an irresistible force, or perhaps an immovable object, he frequently drew the attention of multiple offensive linemen and blockers. In fact, Patriots coach Bill Belichick often referred to Wilfork as ‘unblockable’ due to the frequency with which he encountered the double-team.

Along with Brady, Wilfork holds the distinction of being only one of two players able to bridge the team’s pair of championship eras. He won his first championship ring as a rookie in 2004 [defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX] and his second in the Pats’ victory over the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

Wilfork, Brady Represent the Best of the New England Patriots

Feb 1, 2015; Glendale, AZ, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with defensive tackle Vince Wilfork (75) after defeating the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Conversely, Brady place among the top of the pantheon of NFL greats has been firmly established. He finished his career with regular-season totals of 12,050 pass attempts for 7,753 completions (64.3 percent), 89,214 passing yards, 649 touchdowns and 212 interceptions.

Brady also dominated the postseason, where he compiled a record of 35-13, as well as a quarterback rating of 89.8. He completed 62.5 percent of his postseason passes for 13,400 yards, 88 passing touchdowns and 40 interceptions. Brady won seven of the ten Super Bowls in which he played, earning the big game’s MVP five times.

In terms of team accolades, Brady was an early inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame, while also having his iconic number 12 retired. He also holds the unique distinction of having a bronze statue to honor him in the plaza adjacent to Gillette Stadium.

As such, it came as quite a surprise for Patriots Fans to hear that the self-proclaimed “Patriot for life” did not have a “dog in the hunt” for the Pats’ upcoming matchup with the Seahawks. Still, it is important that fans remember that Brady may have his reasons for declaring a neutral ground for this game. Not only is Brady a current analyst for Fox Sports — a position which demands impartiality — but he is also part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

With the Raiders still in search of a head coach, rumors persist that the ‘silver and black’ are strongly considering Seahawks offensive coordiantor Klint Kubiak — perhaps making the choice of a side in this game a bit uncomfortable.

Yet, Patriots Nation collectively hopes Wilfork’s “calling out” of his good friend and former colleague will force Brady to show his true colors — proving that while blood is thicker than water, Patriot Blue is thicker than both.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!