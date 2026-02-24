Patriots Impact Veterans Expected To Return In 2026

INDIANAPOLIS — For New England Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf, his expectations have been set for a few of the team’s veterans.

Edge rushers K’Lavon Chaisson (who’s set to hit free agency next month) and Harold Landry, as well as offensive tackle Morgan Moses all have reasons to not be on the team in 2026. Chaisson played his way into a major payday, Landry dealt with a knee injury that hampered his ability on the field and Moses is turning 35 in May.

Speaking to a group of New England beat reporters at the NFL Combine, Wolf set in stone his expectations for those three players. The two players under contract — Landry and Moses — are both expected to return in his eyes.

“He’s got to, first and foremost, you got to try and get healthy,” Wolf said about Landry. “Another culture guy that came in, really was able to deliver and act upon coach Vrabes’ messaging to the defense. So, yeah, we would expect him back.”

Landry was off to a fast start with the Patriots to kick off the season, but a knee injury in a Week 6 win over the New Orleans Saints eventually spiraled into a major concern. Moses, on the other hand, didn’t miss a game — part of the reason why the Patriots feel so comfortable with the veteran at right tackle.

“He played awesome this year, but he's 35 years old,” Wolf said.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Morgan Moses (76) before Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Tackle being a need is eye-opening on the Will Campbell front, but Wolf peeled back the curtain about the franchise’s thinking. With Moses’ age, plus Vederian Lowe and Thayer Munford Jr. both slated for free agency, the depth isn’t there at that position for the team to not address it. That being said, he did refute a prior report put out about the team’s potential interest in Packers left tackle Rasheed Walker.

Morgan Moses Hasn't Considered Retirement, According To Wolf

“I saw that report. And it’s not true,” Wolf said. “He’s under contract with the Packers right now. And the two teams that were linked to that player both drafted tackles in the first round last year, so I’m not sure how accurate that would be.”

Signing Walker would be a major move for the team, upwards of what one general manager believes to be $25 million a year. Instead, the team could focus that money on Chaisson, who led the team in sacks all season and expressed his desire to remain in New England.

Wolf said that conversations have happened with many of the team's in-house free agents, Chaisson included.

“I mean, we've had conversations with him and his representative,” Wolf confirmed. “We’ll continue to try to see what happens in free agency.”

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!