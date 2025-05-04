Insider Reveals Surprising Intel About Former Patriots QB
The New England Patriots traded quarterback Joe Milton III to the Dallas Cowboys earlier this offseason, extracting a fifth-round draft pick in return.
Considering the Patriots selected Milton in the sixth round of the NFL Draft last year, the deal can be seen as a win for New England, especially when you take into account that the University of Tennessee product was never going to usurp Drake Maye as the starter.
Some questioned why the Pats decided to move Milton so quickly, as the general consensus was that the Patriots could have gotten more for him had they waited until the 2025 regular season drew nearer, when teams tend to become more desperate for quarterbacks.
But apparently, New England wanted to dump Milton as quickly as possible, and Greg Bedard of The Boston Sports Journal has revealed why.
“Joe Milton — and this is a direct quote from someone in the organization — is 'not a good dude,'” Bedard said on his own podcast. "Knowing your role, playing your role, being part of a harmonious quarterback room — that was going to be an issue. It wasn’t about Drake Maye. It was just about the room.”
Milton made one start in 2024, which came during the season finale. He was impressive during the Pats' win over the Buffalo Bills, going 22-for-29 with 241 yards and a touchdown. He also reached the end zone once as a rusher.
Immediately after the performance, trade speculation ensued, and once the Patriots did jettison the 25-year-old, head coach Mike Vrabel said New England made the moe in the best interest of the team.
If what the team source told Bedard has merit (and we have no reason to believe it doesn't), then we now know why.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!