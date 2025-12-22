Patriots Reveal Ref's Explanation for Kayshon Boutte Non-Call

As the New England Patriots continue to bask in the glow of their 28-24 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in a “gritty” Week 16 matchup at M&T Bank Stadium, the specter of questionable officiating still lingers over what could have been one of the game’s most explosive plays.

With 3:19 left in the fourth quarter, quarterback Drake Maye attempted to accelerate the Pats’ comeback attempt by unleashing a deep pass intended for receiver Kayshon Boutte. As the veteran wideout attempted to make the catch, Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey tackled him before the ball had arrived.

Despite his best efforts to make the catch, Boutte eventually lost control of the football as he hit the ground hard on his right side. Although the would-be near 50-yard completion was not to be, New England appeared poised for a significant gain in yardage after what appeared to be an egregious pass interference penalty on Humphrey.

Egregious to all except the Week 16 officiating crew, that is.

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) makes an interception against New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) during the first quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

While the thousands in attendance and even greater numbers watching at home waited for a late penalty flag, the referee troupe led by Brad Rodgers ruled the play as an incomplete pass and inexplicably moved forward to the next snap. After the game, New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was asked if he was provided any reasoning for the non-call on the field.

“No. Here’s the explanation that I got, ‘You have to survive the ground,’ Vrabel said with a bewildered smile from his postgame podium. “I said to him, ‘I’m very aware of the catch rule.’ But that’s all I got.”

Kayshon Boutte is One of the Patriots’ Most-Potent Big Play Receivers

Throughout this season, the Pats’ sixth-round pick [187 overall] in the 2023 NFL Draft, has become one of quarterback Drake Maye’s most-reliable offensive weapons — as well as a weekly big-play threat. In his 13 games played, he has compiled 527 yards on 31 catches with six touchdowns. Before leaving this game due to a head injury — which he suffered on the aforementioned catch attempt — he had one catch on three targets for 16 yards.

Facing the prospect of Boutte’s potentially missing time while in concussion protocol, Vrabel took an extra moment to praise the LSU product for his tenacity. He also let Patriots Nation know that the “Call of Boutte” will be notably needed as New England prepares for its first playoff run since 2021.

“Kayshon. I mean, unfortunate for Kayshon,” Vrabel added. “The penalty or whatever they called over there is completely - whatever they called over there … Then his ability to go down, which I thought he was competing for that ball, and I thought we were going to have that one. But Kayshon is going to help us out. All the receivers are going to play roles throughout this year.”

