Patriots LB Remains Relentless in Pursuit of AFC Championship

FOXBOROUGH, MA. — Veteran linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson has made himself quite at home with the New England Patriots.

Not only has the 26-year-old helped bolster the Patriots pass rush, but he has also become one of the team’s emotional leaders both on and off the field. Therefore, it should come as little surprise that Chaisson is beaming with pride as the Pats prepare for their trip to the Rocky Mountains for a showdown with the Denver Broncos in this season’s AFC championship game — a moment which he intends to fully embrace.

“It’s phenomenal. I’ll never take it for granted,” Chaisson said via Patriots Media. “I’ve never played in (a conference championship) before, and I won’t act like it’s smaller than what it is … It’s huge!

“It’s huge for the city,” he continued. “Any time I’m stepping out around here or in Boston, people are letting us know. I’m happy for that … It’s great that they are excited and get a chance to experience this and get this high of a feeling that we are providing. Excited for the opportunity, and I look forward to going out there for the challenge.”

K’Lavon Chaisson has had a Transformative Effect on the Patriots Defense

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Cory Durden (94) celebrates with linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Having signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Pats this offseason, the five-year veteran has helped bring some aggression back to the team’s defense. Known for his zealous approach to pressuring the quarterback, Chaisson has exuded both the confidence and on-field prowess to help the team’s pass rush put the opposition on its heels more often than not in any given game.

As a result, Chaisson was one of New England’s most statistically-productive players during the regular season. In 16 games played [10 starts,] the former LSU Tiger compiled 32 total tackles, 18, quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss, nine sacks and 54 total pressures. Chaisson registered his first career two-sack game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7 — while also scoring his first career touchdown when he returned a fumble four yards for a touchdown. For his efforts, the Houston, TX naive was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week by the NFL for his performance in the Pats’ 31-13 victory over theTitans.

Despite his regular-season success, Chaisson has arguably been at his most impressive during the Patriots two postseason appearances. The Pats’ defender has compiled three sacks, seven quarterback hits, one forced fumble and 14 pressures — the most pressures for any defender in this postseason. To say that Chaisson is playing at another level in the playoffs might actually be an understatement.

Still, the six-year veteran credits the majority of his success to his rediscovered love for the game — a passion he rekindled thanks to his teammates. Whether he is playing beside starting linemen such as Christian Barmore, Harold Landry and Milton Williams — or fellow linebackers Jack Gibbens and Robert Spillane — believes that New England’s defense, when healthy, is capable to standing toe-to-toe with anyone — including the top seeded Broncos.

“Regardless of who is in there, everybody is preparing as a starter,” Chaisson said of his team’s preparation for the conference championship game. “But with all these guys coming in with their IQ and their ball knowledge, their gameplay is getting this team better defensively. Obviously, I think we have seen it in the last couple of games, just slowly getting guys back into things, getting a lot more dynamic on this side of the ball.”

With New England, Chaisson has already helped to bolster a pass rush stable consisting of Landry, Gibbens, Spillane and others. Still, his path to productivity will be refined by his ability to elevate his game, while facilitating the play of those around him. While Denver’s offense will attempt to test the strength of the Patriots defense in every way possible, Chaisson is confident that his team’s toughness, tenacity and temerity can carry them to victory and thus a spot in Super Bowl LX.

“Just relentless — that’s the ultimate image that I want to portray, and the Patriots want to portray, really,” Chaisson told reporters at the outset of training camp. “Non-stop, four quarters; if it takes a fifth quarter, we take it there. But it’s something that we all embody. Just to be able to go every chance I get, just to be able to go non-stop.”

