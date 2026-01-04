Patriots Legend Tom Brady Has NFL Record Matched

Tom Brady’s run with the New England Patriots is the kind of legend you don’t touch. Or even question. The guy went from the No. 199 pick, an afterthought on draft day, to the ultimate franchise cheat code. Rings, records, dynasties—Brady stacked them all and parked himself comfortably in the GOAT penthouse.

But now? Someone new is kicking the door down.

A challenger is storming the halls of greatness, putting up numbers, stealing space, and making it clear they’re not just visiting elite territory. They’re moving in

Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

NFL's Legacy Wars Are Just Beginning

Sam Darnold just put his name in permanent ink in the NFL history book. And he did it the hard way. With a late-season surge, Darnold quarterbacked the Seattle Seahawks to the NFC’s No. 1 seed, capping off a dominant 14–3 run that few have ever pulled off.

That win total wasn’t just impressive, it was historic. Darnold became only the second quarterback ever to post back-to-back 14+ win seasons with two different teams, joining none other than Tom Brady in that exclusive lane. One year after guiding the Minnesota Vikings to 14 wins in 2024, Darnold did it again, this time adding a division crown and a first-round playoff bye in Seattle.

The NFL made it official on X, and for good reason. Brady’s mark had stood untouched for over two decades. A reminder of just how brutal it is to sustain elite-level dominance across seasons, let alone across franchises.

Sam Darnold writing himself into the history books next to the GOAT 👀 pic.twitter.com/gaoxlTkOLR — NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2026

And Darnold wasn’t done stacking résumés. He also joined another ultra-rare club: quarterbacks who’ve led multiple franchises to 14-win seasons. That list includes Brady (with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Peyton Manning (Colts and Broncos), and Jared Goff (Rams and Lions). That’s not just good company, that’s Hall of Fame territory.

Meanwhile, back in Foxborough, the Patriots are sitting atop the AFC East, and the post-Brady era suddenly looks very real. Drake Maye is making legitimate MVP noise while steering New England toward a Super Bowl push. The Pats close the regular season against the Miami Dolphins, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

The wild part? Maye isn’t just winning. He’s already brushing up against Brady-era records in Foxborough. The legacy once thought untouchable is officially being chased, and the NFL’s next chapter is starting to write itself

