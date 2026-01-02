Patriots Next Dynasty Only Just Beginning

Is it 2004 again? Because the New England Patriots are back on top. No, the calendar hasn't flipped back a decade or two, but the Pats are AFC East champions again and have locked down a guaranteed postseason spot.

Only eight years after winning their last Super Bowl, it's a new era in New England. Lead by coach Mike Vrabel and breakout second year quarterback Drake Maye, the Patriots are back in the contender conversation, and it might not just be this year.

Tom Curran of NBC Spots Boston said that the Patriots are in the correct place to have long-term success, with available money to spend on players and coaching staff likely not looking for other positions.

"The Patriots are actually set up to be in a great spot," Curran said. "Because of the cap space, because of the draft picks, because of Josh McDaniels, and the fact that he has already had two cracks at head coaching, and he might say, 'You know what? I'm good here. I like it. I'm having a good time. I don't need the money. I'm going to stick here for a while with this unbelievable quarterback.'

"So when we talk about whether or not the Patriots are lightning in a bottle or at the beginning of an outstanding run, much more likely that they're at the beginning of an outstanding run," he continued. "And if you hit them all with the truth serum, they'd say the same thing. This year has not been found money for them, but it has been a little bit better than they anticipated. They are on the straight and narrow and sticking to it with their plans."

Is There a New Patriots Dynasty on the Way?

There are some non-believers, though. Earlier this year, former Patriots quarterback Cam Newton labeled the team's win streak "fool's gold," though it seems Newton may have some personal problems with the organization. Critics have been ready to point out that the Pats' strength of schedule is one of the weakest in the league, and that they've struggled against stronger opponents.

However, it was a lot easier for Newton to make that claim when the Patriots were 9-2. Now, they're 13-3 and have a likely win against the Miami Dolphins ahead in Week 18. There's still a chance they can claim the top spot in the AFC, should the Denver Broncos fall to the Los Angeles Chargers, and the playoffs are ahead no matter what. It truly looks like this success might be here to stay.

