Patriots Get Big Matchup Advantage Without Key Dolphin Playmakers

With Week 18 set to kick off at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots are looking to stay hot and carry momentum straight into January.

The Pats (13–3) roll into the regular-season finale riding a statement 42–10 curb-stomping of the New York Jets, a win that also locked up their first AFC East crown since 2019. Mission accomplished, but they’re clearly not done yet.

On the other sideline, the Miami Dolphins (7–9) arrive fresh off a gritty 20–17 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17, playing spoiler with nothing to lose.

For New England, there’s more than just vibes on the line. A win would seal their 11th all-time season sweep of Miami, and their first Dolphins sweep since 2016. That’s a decade-old itch they’d love to scratch. And if you believe the latest buzz from around the league, the Pats’ odds of pulling it off just got a serious boost.

Everything at Stake as Week 18 Football Takes Center Stage

The Miami Dolphins roll into Week 18 with the walls closing in. This could be the last ride in South Beach for Tua Tagovailoa and possibly Mike McDaniel, and the finale? A trip to Foxborough. In January weather. Against a rolling Patriots team.

But here’s the gut punch. Miami is limping into the biggest game of its season.

Per Adam Schefter, the Dolphins are expected to be without two of their biggest game-breakers. “Dolphins running back De’Von Achane and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle are not expected to play today’s regular-season finale at New England, per sources.”

Dolphins running back De'Von Achane and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle are not expected to play today’s regular-season finale at New England, per sources. pic.twitter.com/j1JnvXXpsq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2026

Waddle tweaked his ribs in Week 17, landed on the injury report, skipped Wednesday, logged limited reps Thursday and Friday, and still carried the questionable tag before trending toward out. Meanwhile, Achane is out with a shoulder injury.

Meanwhile, New England remembers exactly how the first meeting went. The Patriots walked into Miami back in Week 2 and left with a 33–27 win. Now they’re back at Gillette with everything on the line. And a chance to complete their first season sweep of the Dolphins since 2016.

If the playoff-bound Pats handle business again, they’ll move to 14–3, marking the franchise’s sixth season with 14 or more wins. As it stands, New England sits at No. 2 in the AFC at 13–3, tied with the Denver Broncos, though Denver owns the tiebreaker thanks to a better record against common opponents. But the door isn’t closed at the top.

A tie with Miami plus a Broncos loss to the Chargers? That’s the No. 1 seed. Home-field. Path cleared.

There’s also risk. A Patriots loss combined with a Jaguars loss to the Titans would drop New England to the No. 3 seed.

Week 18 football. Cold weather. Playoff math. And Miami is showing up shorthanded. This one’s about to get loud.

