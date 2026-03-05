Patriots Linked To Trade for Bears Star WR

If one door semi-closes for the New England Patriots, maybe another one opens up?

After it was reported that the initial asking price for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown was a "first round pick, and a second round sweetener," more reports came out about the potential availability of another big name: Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore.

CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones said that there's buzz around the Bears wideout, who caught 50 balls for 682 yards and six touchdowns during the team's magical run to the NFC Divisional round last season. He's just two years removed from a 1,300-yard season, and just three years removed from being dealt in a trade that involved the first overall pick.

Does he makes sense for New England? Jones seems to think so.

"One Bears player plenty around the league are keeping an eye on is wide receiver D.J. Moore. The former first-round pick is coming off his least productive year of his career," Jones wrote. "The Patriots could be a landing spot for Moore if the Bears do a deal involving the receiver, or he could be part of a hypothetical package that goes to a needy Las Vegas team in a deal for (edge rusher Maxx) Crosby."

Nov 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) makes a touchdown catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Moore is about to enter his ninth season in the NFL, and he's been quite productive throughout. His contract with Chicago runs through 2029, but his guaranteed money only goes through 2027. So whatever team wants to try and acquire Moore, they'd need to take on a $28.5 million cap hit this season.

Patriots Have Been Linked To Plenty Star WRs This Offseason

Will the Patriots do such a thing? It's been reported about their admiration for Brown with the Eagles, who's also been open about his prior relationship with head coach Mike Vrabel. The team also doesn't seem to be in a position to give up major draft capital (first rounder, plus more) considering some of the sizable holes still on the roster (offensive line, edge rusher, tight end).

Moore would likely go for a day two pick, a more reasonable trade to make if you're the Patriots. Executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf spoke at the NFL Combine about the potential to add to the roster via trade.

"Yeah, we’re open to anything if we think it’s going to help the team both in the short and long term, then it’s something we’ll look at," Wolf said.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!