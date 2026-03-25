Patriots Load Up on Offense in Latest Mock Draft

Get ready for mock drafts for the next month, New England Patriots fans.

NFL.com's Chad Reuter just released his latest four-round mock draft and for the Patriots, it certainly is leaning to one side of the ball over the other. Despite the success of young Drake Maye and the Patriots' offense last season, Reuter's latest mock has four of New England's first five picks being on offense.

Most of the starting roles have already been shored up (unless an AJ Brown trade comes in the next few weeks), and most of these moves will be for reserve roles to start the season. Here's a look at who could hear their names called by the Patriots in next month's NFL Draft.

1st Round, 31st Overall: Arizona State OT Max Iheanachor

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Last season, the Patriots spent their first-round pick on an offensive tackle. Do they do it again? Iheanachor may not start in year one with New England -- as the offensive line already has five players who are expected to start -- but can be a nice addition to the right side, especially if Morgan Moses decides to hang his cleats up in the near future.

"New England's pass-protection issues were on full display in the Super Bowl," Reuter wrote. "The team hopesgets stronger at left tackle, but Iheanachor has no such issues stopping edge rushers from reaching the quarterback."

2nd Round, 63rd Overall: Stanford TE Sam Roush

Oct 18, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal tight end Sam Roush (86) during the third quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

The Patriots don't have much depth at the tight end positon, and it's a good year to need one. Hunter Henry continues to get up their in age, and Julian Hill was signed to mainly be a blocking tight end. Adding Roush to the lineup would allow the position to get younger (he'll be 23 come the start of the season) and versatile with the ball in his hands (caught 49 balls for 545 yards and a pair of touchdowns last year).

3rd Round, 95th Overall: North Dakota State WR Bryce Lance

North Dakota State Bison wide receiver Bryce Lance (5) misses the catch during the second quarter on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, at Fargodome in Fargo, Nouth Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another offensive weapon for Maye, as the team is projected to take Trey Lance's younger brother in the third round. A bit undersized, the NDSU product shined at the NFL Combine last month, running a 4.34 40-yard dash and a 4.15-second shuttle. He'd add an element of quickness to a wide receiver room that's filled with bigger bodies (Romeo Doubs, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins).

4th Round, 125th Overall: Ohio State EDGE Caden Curry

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Caden Curry (92) rushes the line during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Finally, a defender and one that fits Mike Vrabel's style of defense perfectly. Curry is a hard-nosed edge rusher that doesn't give up on the play. He has the potential to be taken in the third round, so selecting him here would be a fantastic value pick for a defense that lost two veterans off the edge in K'Lavon Chaisson and Anfernee Jennings. Oh, and he went to Vrabel's alma mater. Seems like a great match already.

4th Round, 131st Overall: Penn State RB Nicholas Singleton

Nov 22, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Other than Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, the Patriots are thin at running back. Terrell Jennings runs hard when healthy, and Lan Larison and Elijah Mitchell project to be camp bodies come the summer. Adding a power runner in Singleton can help replace Antonio Gibson's spot on the roster and add some depth to a position that became ultra-critical down the stretch for New England.

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