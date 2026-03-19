Patriots Make Local Scouting Stop at Holy Cross Pro Day

WORCESTER, Ma. --- For Colorado State safety Jake Jarmolowich, it was good to be back home. After spending four years with Holy Cross, the safety transferred to the FBS to see how good of a football player he could be. Back in Massachusetts for Holy Cross' 2026 Pro Day, he was able to show scouts from the New England Patriots that same thing.

"I don't know how many hours (I've spent) on this turf, around the facility," Jarmolowich said about being back at Holy Cross, after working out at Colorado State's Pro Day earlier this month. "It's a lot more familiar. The turf felt so much better under my feet, all of it."

Jarmolowich was one of nine draft prospects who worked out at Holy Cross, and the only one with ties to the Crusaders. The majority of participants came from nearby Merrimack, who sent five players (offensive tackle Beau Lanzidelle, defensive end Jason Campoh, linebacker Kendel Sims, and cornerbacks Jabari Echols and Garry Rosemond Jr).

Others included Nichols wide receiver Jack Morvan, Curry running back Montie Quinn and Albany basketball player-turned-tight end DeMarr Langford Jr.

"I started off a little slow, but when I got to the individual drills and the receiving stuff, I feel like that's when I caught the pace," Quinn said. "I felt like it was a fun experience."

The group working out certainly won't rise up the draft boards in the next month. Coming from smaller schools, these players hoped to leave a lasting impression as the process continues.

Jake Jarmolowich runs the 40-yard dash during an NFL Pro Day workout at Holy Cross March 19. | Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Some, like Quinn, were thankful to be there. The star running back made national headlines earlier this season with a 522-yard performance -- the most rushing yards ever in a college football game.

"I felt like it was a blessing, but at the end of the day, I feel like it's a curse too," Quinn said when asked about dealing with more name recognition. "Every day, I'm proud of myself, I'm proud of my team, I'm proud of my coach, and I'm just blessed that I got a chance to have a winning record with that team."

"The Passion For Football, The Love For Football"

Quinn told reporters he ran in the low 4.4s during the 40-yard dash. Others, like Morvan and Compoh, looked smooth during the on-field drills. Led by members of the Patriots' coaching staff, each player was given an opportunity to show their skills.

"These football guys, these guys are track stars. So, I got a lot of catching up to do with maybe losing a little bit of weight, or putting on a little weight, but just getting my speed up overall," said Langford, who's making a return to football after a lengthy college basketball career. "Speed and quickness I would say is the biggest two things."

DeMarr Langford Jr. runs the 40-yard dash during an NFL Pro Day workout at Holy Cross March 19. | Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For Langford, his experience in football ended in 10th grade. That's when basketball picked up and he landed an offer from Boston College. So how did this opportunity, to catch passes and run in front of NFL scouts, come about?

"God, really. God, really," he said. "After my season last year, playing at U-Albany, I just felt it in my heart. The passion for football, the love for football, the drive. I’m a physical, big-bodied kid, so, I got the body type for a football player."

The prospects hope that their performances keeps them on the Patriots radar. Historically, the team will usually select players from Merrimack and Holy Cross for their local pro day at Gillette Stadium. New England is locked and loaded for the NFL Draft, with 11 picks at their disposal and room to add depth.

It won't matter if they hear their names called on draft night, or if they go undrafted, these players -- all taking varying paths to the turf field at Holy Cross -- just want to have another opportunity.

"I think often times, you know, certain guys might get overlooked, FCS going to FBS, whatever, and I just want an opportunity," Jarmolowich said. "That's it. Because at the end of the day, I'm willing to die out there. And I really feel like that. And so (if) I just get that opportunity, I'll make the most of it, whatever I have to do."

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