Patriots' Mike Vrabel Works With Arizona State OT At Pro Day

With the New England Patriots potentially looking to improve their offensive line for 2026, it was eye-opening to see head coach Mike Vrabel on-site for Arizona State's Pro Day on March 27.

The Sun Devils have two top propsects that could hear their names called during the first round -- wide receiver Jordan Tyson and offensive tackle Max Iheanachor -- and one of them was spotted getting some one-on-one reps with the 2025 NFL Coach of the Year.

Iheanachor locked up with Vrabel during the session, including the coach working with him on his hand placement. For a coach who hasn't suited up in the NFL since 2010, the video is just as impressive as you might imagine.

This has to be Mike Vrabel’s favorite part of his job. pic.twitter.com/zr9dzPb3yV — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) March 27, 2026

"It was definitely fun," he told reporters following the pro day, also mentioning he had a Top 30 meeting with the organization. "He had some keys for me. It's really a big blessing for me to learn from him and him being hands on and telling me what I need to work on."

Iheanachor is one of the fastest rising prospects in the draft. A high school basketball star, Iheanachor was born in Nigeria and didn't play football until much later in life. The 6-foot-6, 321-pound tackle is considered a fringe first round prospect who can slide into the second round.

He started 31 games at tight tackle for Arizona State, and in 12 games last year, he allowed just 14 pressures without a sack allowed. With current starting right tackle Morgan Moses getting up there in age (he's 35 years old) and who's contract has no guaranteed money beyond this season, adding a talented, but raw prospect to learn could be a smart move for New England.

Working out with potential prospects is nothing new for Vrabel. Last season, it went viral about how he continued to hand-fight with eventual first round pick Will Campbell. Earlier in the draft process, he was seen chopping it up with Boston College offensive linemen Jude Bowry and Logan Taylor at their pro day. He also helped get involved with BC edge rusher Quintayvious Hutchins during positional drills.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Patriots' offensive line has been under a lot of scrutiny after it struggled in the Super Bowl loss to the Seattle Seahawks. While the team is confident in Campbell remaining at left guard, changes to the starting lineup in free agency have made the starting five look a bit different. New England signed Alijah Vera-Tucker to be their left guard, while last year's starter Jared Wilson is shifting to center to replace traded starter Garrett Bradbury.

Should the Patriots draft Iheanchor, they'd likely pass on drafting a edge rusher or wide receiver until the end of the second round. If they don't draft the Sun Devils star, the may miss out on one of the draft's best tackles.

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