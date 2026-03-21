Patriots' Milton Williams Wants To Lead By Example

BOSTON --- The New England Patriots' emotional leader last season, Stefon Diggs, is gone. Who will step up in that role?

According to star defensive tackle Milton Williams, he'd like to step up into a larger leadership role for 2026 -- with a caveat.

"I'm not too talkative," Williams said, who was joined by Tedy Bruschi and Danny Amendola at a speaking event at The Track at New Balance. "I'm more lead by example. You know, they brought me here for a reason and I just show up every day ready to work."

Williams Hopes To Lead With His Play

While Williams might not be the one leading the huddle with his voice, his play will certainly do all the talking. His first season in New England, which ended with his third trip to the Super Bowl, was everything the Patriots paid for and more. He had 6.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss, helping revitalize the Patriots' front seven.

"Listening to coach Vrabes, you're gonna get everything you work for," Williams continued. "No matter how you got here ... you gotta show up every day ready to work, ready to build."

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the fourth quarter in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The 2025 season was the first time plenty of the Patriots had any team success, especially in the playoffs. Before last year, 2021 was the team's last playoff appearance and 2018 was their last win. The team looked at Williams -- who won Super Bowl LIX with the Philadelphia Eagles a year prior -- as a blueprint for how to win.

"A lot of the young guys looking up to me, even some of the veterans," Williams said. "When I first came in, some of the players were like, 'Man, we've never been to the playoffs, we've never been to the Super Bowl. What is it like? What do we gotta do to get there?' My message is every day consistently showing up."

Williams on the new facility being built at Gillette Stadium: “I was over there yesterday checking it out. It’s nice.” https://t.co/1V39qjnITZ — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) March 21, 2026

What Does It Take To Win?

The Patriots will look different next season, especially with new faces on the defensive side of the ball. According to Williams, if the new players want to win and have successful careers, they need to come into the building hungry from day one.

"Just the hunger for the game, just wanting to be known as a winner," Williams said. "Obviously coming into this organization ... you see the Super Bowl rings when you walk into the building. You see the trophies everywhere throughout the building. It's a standard that you want to (uphold)."

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