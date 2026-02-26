Patriots NFL Combine Checklist: What They're Looking For in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Finally, the on-field portion of the NFL Combine has arrived. For the New England Patriots, it will be their first shot to see these draft prospects actually move around on a field for the first time since their seasons ended.

So what should Patriots fans expect on day three of the week-long circus?

Mike Vrabel spoke to reporters yesterday, and a common thread that kept coming from the head coach is that the team is still in a position to improve their roster. Last season was last season, and it's time to capitalize on some fairly deep position groups for 2026. Here's what to watch out for from Indianapolis:

1. Defensive Line/Linebackers Work Out For First Time

Nov 22, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Josiah Trotter (40) reacts during the first quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

After talking to reporters all day, it's time for the prospects along the front seven to make their way to Lucas Oil Stadium for the actual workouts. It's important to note that while they won't be in helmets and pads, it's still a good indicator on how these players can move and play the football.

The Patriots don't have an overly-drastic need at defensive tackle or inside linebacker, but edge rusher is arguably their biggest weakness heading into the draft. Both Vrabel and de factor general manager Eliot Wolf spoke on the probability of these position groups being added via draft picks.

As for the players, they're looking forward to start flying around.

"Just how much of a freak athlete (I am)," Alabama defensive tackle Tim Keenan III said about what he wants to prove. "Being a bigger guy, you kind of get put in a box. But just trying to go show how fast I am and stuff."

2. Will Any 40-Yard Dashes Catch Eyes?

Mar 2, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell (OL05) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The fast portion of the Combine is always the one that gets the most clicks on social media and traction in NFL conversations. The 40-yard dash, while not overly important for some position, has became the belle of the Combine ball.

Last year, rookie wide receiver Kyle Williams ran a 4.4-second dash, while defensive tackle Joshua Farmer ran a 5.11. Offensive guard Jared Wilson was just about in the middle (4.84).

Which players will stand out in this portion of the day? Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez is expected to have a great time, and it will also be interesting to see how quick some of the edge rushers are. Ideally, you won't have your defensive lineman running 40-straight yards in a regular season game, but it will be nice to know which rookies have that natural speed and burst to them.

3. Top Defensive Backs Set To Speak

Sep 6, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back TJ Hall (2) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Brett Eskildsen (9) during the first quarter at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

The Patriots are fairly set when it comes to the secondary. All four of the team's top cornerbacks in 2025 (Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis, Marcus Jones, Charles Woods) will all return next season. At safety, Craig Woodson shined as a rookie, but Jaylinn Hawkins' pending free agency will be a question mark.

It will be the first look at some of the draft's top defensive backs as they speak to the media. D'Angelo Ponds (Indiana), Bud Clark (TCU), TJ Hall (Iowa), Jermod McCoy (Tennessee) and Keionte Scott (Miami) are all players that could be scheme fits with the Patriots.

With still no updated traction on a potential Gonzalez extension, getting to know some of the upcoming cornerbacks will be nice ... just in case.

