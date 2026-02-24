Patriots O-Linemen Share Unique Paths to NFL in Pre-Draft Stories

INDIANAPOLIS — A lot has been made about the pre-draft meetings between the New England Patriots and eventual fourth overall pick, LSU left tackle Will Campbell.

The rookie met with the team plenty of times, including an on-campus session where the lineman reportedly knocked his future head coach Mike Vrabel down to the ground. A lunch at Phil’s Oyster Bar in Baton Rouge helped set the foundation of the Patriots offensive line.

But not every meeting between NFL teams and offensive linemen are the same.

It’s not as simple as sitting down with a quarterback prospect to go over a passing tree, or to see them air it out. Scouts can see whether or not a wide receiver or tight end caught the ball, or if the defensive end crashed the pocket. For the offensive line, tape sessions aren’t as black and white. You don’t want to stick out like a sore thumb on film.

Patriots on SI spoke with three former offensive linemen who spent time in New England, discussing everything about what their pre-draft meetings were like — from the conversations, or lack thereof, to the clothing.

One thing is for sure: There’s no one perfect formula to finding your next offensive linemen.

What's Your Favorite Beer?

Stork was one of the nation’s best centers when he came out of Florida State after the 2013 BCS National Championship. The anchor of that Seminoles offensive line, he had put together a career that warranted discussions about how high he could have been selected.

He eventually was taken 105th overall to New England, winning the starting center job en route to playing in his first Super Bowl. And after a long day of meetings, Stork was asked a closing question that caught him by surprise: “Favorite beer?”

“I instantly blurted out Bud Light, which was my favorite at the time before my palate changed,” Stork said. “I’m pretty sure that sealed the deal bc they knew I wasn’t coming in there BSing my way through the interview and being straight up.”

Nov 2, 2014; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots center Bryan Stork (66) at the line of scrimmage during the fourth quarter of New England's 43-21 win against the Denver Broncos at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

In the meeting was then-tight ends coach Brian Daboll (who inquired about the beer), offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and then-offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo. Legendary OL coach Dante Scarnecchia had retired prior to that year, so the only future Patriots Hall of Fame coach that sat in the meetings was the head man, Bill Belichick.

“I had a light blue dress shirt and khakis. By the end of the day, I had the sweatiest pits and it showed,” Stork recalled. “I walked in to meet Bill one-on-one and he said, ‘Wow you dressed nice.’ He was sitting in a sleeveless cut up, ripped sweatshirt, lacrosse shorts and white socks that were two tones of white with some old Nike-looking dad shoes on.”

Despite the sweaty clothes, Stork nailed the interview. He doesn’t drink anymore (the Super Bowl champion says after getting Covid, his taste was never the same), but traded in the Bud Light for Miller Lite. His honest answer about his taste in beers, though is what he think sold him to the staff.

“The coaches have been in it for a while and been around many personalities," he said about truly being yourself in the meetings. “Could come down to you and some other guy, and how you carried yourself may be the difference.”

Sometimes, The Patriots Won't Show Any Interest

Like Stork, O’Callaghan was taken in a Patriots draft that eventually led to a deep trip into the postseason. The 136th overall pick back in 2006 soon became a pivotal member of the offensive line, starting six games in replacement of the injured Nick Kaczur.

Based on how much interest New England showed prior to the draft, his playing time might have been a surprise.

O’Callaghan was a fantastic tackle coming out of Cal, winning the Morris Trophy in 2005. During the draft process, though, he didn't have many teams lining up for formal interviews. He remembers having one meeting with the Bengals — who passed on O’Callaghan four times — and another team that escaped his mind. But not New England, he can remember that.

So he didn’t even meet with the Patriots prior to hearing his name called?

July 31, 2006; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots rookie tackle #68 Ryan O'Callaghan during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images Copyright © David Butler II 2006 | David Butler II-Imagn Images

“Not at all,” O’Callaghan said. “I recall my agent hadn’t even heard anything beforehand.”

That’s not totally unheard of. Plenty of prospects get drafted without officially meeting with their future teams. This past year, the Patriots drafted Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson in the second round — despite not even expressing any public interest in the running back.

“I remember (the Bengals) asking about my upbringing,” O’Callaghan said. “I believe we watched a very limited amount of my film and they had me explain the blocking scheme. It was all very brief. … very uneventful.”

Talkin' NASCAR

For Kody Russey, he didn't hear his name called during the 2022 NFL Draft. Instead, the Houston center signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent. His meeting, though, was fairly straight forward.

It was 10 to 12 hours of going through his medicals, watching his senior year tape and installing New England's pass protections — "wasn't anything too crazy," Russey said.

But to try and relate to the coaching staff, Russey brought up a talking point he knew one of the coaches was passionate about.

"(I) talked NASCAR a bit with Matty P (then-offensive line coach Matt Patricia)," Russey said.

Aug 19, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots center Kody Russey (66) protects the pocket during the second half of a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The undrafted rookie doesn't remember who Patricia's favorite driver was. Russey said he was a Dale Earnhardt Jr. fan growing up.

"I grew up around it," Russey said. "Spent a lot of time as Texas Motor Speedway as a kid. My dad drove wreckers on race day, so I'd tag along with him. I was really just trying to find a way to relate to some of the coaches outside of football, and I heard Patricia was into NASCAR."

Russey's tenure on New England's active roster was shorter than Stork's and O'Callaghan's. After playing really well in the preseason, he was released and signed to the team's initial practice squad. After a few call ups, he was signed to the active roster that November, but didn't suit up for a game. In 2023, he remained on the practice squad for the entirety of the year.

Like NASCAR — where the turns can get repetitive for those new to it — the meetings can sometimes be like that as well.

"It's different for everybody," he said.

