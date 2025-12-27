Mexico’s Winningest Soccer Club Just Got Patriots Connection

Mexico’s most decorated soccer powerhouse just made a franchise-level move, and it ties them to the New England Patriots.

Club América is officially linking up with a major U.S. money player, landing under the same investment umbrella as the NFL’s Patriots. The deal adds América to a growing list of Liga MX teams backed by American capital, now five and counting, as cross-border ownership keeps trending upward.

Speaking of the Patriots, they are rolling right now, riding hot into Sunday’s road test against the Jets. Kickoff is set for 1:00 PM ET at MetLife Stadium, and on paper, this one looks pretty one-sided

On Tuesday, private equity heavyweight General Atlantic agreed to buy a 49% stake in Grupo Ollamani, the group that controls Club América, the iconic 88,000-seat Estadio Banorte (formerly Estadio Azteca), and the surrounding real estate.

Think of it as a full-scale rebuild around the stadium complex: plans include a new shopping mall, a hotel, and a parking structure, essentially turning América’s home turf into a year-round revenue machine. In NFL terms, this isn’t just a roster upgrade; it’s a long-term cap play with championship-window ambitions written all over it.

Blockbuster Deal Puts Club América in the Same Investment Orbit as the New England Patriots

The timing here is no accident, this deal is coming together right as Club América’s home stadium gets a full makeover ahead of the opening kickoff of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Call it a perfectly executed pregame script.

The news broke via My Mexico Move on X, framing it like a blockbuster trade:

"Big news in the world of soccer! Mexico's winningest club, Club América, has just teamed up with U.S. investment group General Atlantic, placing them under the same umbrella as NFL's New England Patriots. Let's dive into what this means for the future of Liga MX!"

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft before the game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Per the official announcement, Grupo Ollamani will keep a 51% controlling stake, maintaining command of the long-term vision, while General Atlantic takes a 49% equity position in the newly formed Grupo Águilas. Translation? Ollamani stays in the owner’s suite, but General Atlantic now has a headset on the sideline.

One of the biggest chess moves is the partnership with Kraft Analytics Group, which will help América tap into data and analytics to engage more than 45 million fans. Roughly 30 million in Mexico and another 15 million in the U.S. That’s straight out of the NFL playbook: know your audience, build loyalty, and monetize year-round.

The market liked the call. Shares of Grupo Ollamani jumped 6% on the Mexican Stock Exchange following Tuesday’s announcement, briefly hitting 86 pesos before settling at 83.4 by the close.

While the Patriots themselves aren’t reported as direct equity owners, this partnership effectively links Club América operationally to the Patriots’ broader ownership and analytics ecosystem. With Kraft’s experience across the NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLS, the goal is clear: elevate the fan experience, expand América’s footprint north of the border, and turn the club into a global brand. Not just a Liga MX juggernaut.

In Robert Kraft’s dynasty, the game plan is simple: The Jets are tanking in plain sight, and with the No. 2 overall pick still very much in play, there’s zero incentive to step on the gas now. That’s bad news for Brady Cook and company, who are running into a New England squad locked in on bigger goals — the AFC’s No. 1 seed and the first-round bye that comes with it. One team is scoreboard-watching. The other is draft-board watching.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!