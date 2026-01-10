Patriots’ Stefon Diggs Gets Court Date Update Before Playoffs

The New England Patriots are facing a double-whammy over assault charges being faced by both wide receiver, Stefon Diggs and defensive tackle, Christian Barmore.

Both are key players within the Patriots' organization, and are currently under contracts worth a combined amount near $42 million/year.

The charges have put into question the futures of both Diggs and Barmore with the franchise at-large, especially in 2026. However, it seems that certainly in the case of Diggs, the team will have him for the playoffs, as his arraignment has been postponed to February 13.

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Stefon Diggs' Hearing Postponed Until After The Super Bowl

"A judge has granted a request from Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs to postpone his arraignment for allegedly assaulting a personal chef to Feb. 13, records show." Travis Andersen of The Boston Globe reported on January 9th. "Diggs, 32, had been slated for arraignment in Dedham District Court on Jan. 23."

"His lawyer, David Meier, had said in a December court filing that Diggs was seeking a delay because “he has only recently been engaged in this matter and ... he has a previously scheduled professional commitment” on Jan. 23.

Judge Jeanmarie Carroll approved Diggs’s request to push the arraignment back to Feb. 13, five days after the Super Bowl. The Patriots begin the playoffs on Sunday night."

There is no smoke and mirrors as to why Diggs' lawyer, Meier, sought for the two-time All-Pro's arraignment to be postponed. The "previously scheduled professional commitment" can only really indicate one thing - the NFL playoffs.

His formerly scheduled arraignment date of January 23 would have seen him go to court just two days before Conference Championship weekend, which could have impacted his ability to continue playing if New England were to win its upcoming bout against the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend, and then their subsequent Divisional Round matchup against the Jaguars, Steelers or Texans.

Christian Barmore's arraignment date is currently scheduled for February 3, but if the Patriots advance past championship weekend and to their first Super Bowl since the 2018 season on February 7, his representation will likely look to push the date back well prior to the AFC Championship game on January 25.

The NFL is currently permitting both Barmore and Diggs to continue playing for the Patriots in the playoffs, whilst their legal situations continue developing.

