Patriots Release Backup RB After Injury-Hit Season

The New England Patriots have one of the better cap situations in the NFL, especially for being the reigning AFC Champions.

The Patriots have nearly $37.5 million in available cap space and only two true starters, edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson and safety Jaylinn Hawkins, hitting free agency next month.

However, that does not mean that New England will get sloppy with trying to keep their roster as lean and streamlined as possible .

The team made a cap-saving move on Feb. 23 to release one of its more versatile offensive weapons, running back Antonio Gibson, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

How Much Do The Patriots Save By Releasing Gibson?

Per Over the Cap, New England does not free up vast amounts of cap room to sign expensive free agents or re-sign high-performing players like Chaisson, but it does give them a big more to work with as they finalize their strategy for March.

"Gibson had a $4.14 million cap charge for the Patriots this year and his release will save the team $3.14 million on the salary cap. His dead money that will remain with the team will be $1 million." Jason Fitzgerald wrote. "Gibson signed a three-year, $11.25 million contract with the Patriots as a free agent in 2024."

Interestingly, Fitzgerald pointed out, Gibson will collect $2.1 million in salary in 2026 if his injury does not allow him to take to the field this coming season.

"The Patriots should now be about $42.5 million under the salary cap for 2026. That ranks 10th in the NFL," Fitzgerald added.

This number slightly differs from that of Spotrac due to their differing calculations on the team's exact amount of rollover cap from the year prior, but it is clear that New England will have around $40 million to work with - barring any more roster cuts - moving into free agency.

Gibson had a decent first season as the complementary back to Rhamondre Stevenson back in 2024, rushing for 538 yards and managing 206 yards receiving.

His second year saw him land as the third choice option on the depth chart to start the year, behind Stevenson and rookie TreVeyon Henderson, and a torn ACL in Week 5 sealed his fate for the rest of the year.

Hopefully, Gibson is able to make a full recovery and keep providing value as a do-all auxiliary back for a team in the league.

