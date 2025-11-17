Patriots Sign Rookie TE to Active Roster
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots turn their attention to their Week 12 showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals, they have made a series of roster moves in hopes of improving the ball club for their stretch run toward the playoffs.
The Pats officially announced that they have signed rookie tight end C.J. Dippre to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In order to accommodate Dippre’s arrival, they have released safety John Saunders Jr.
Dippre was originally signed by New England as a rookie free agent out of Alabama in May, shortly after the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 256-pounder was released at the end of training camp and signed to the practice squad.
Dippre started his career at Maryland (2021-22) before transferring to Alabama (2023-24) for his final two seasons. He played in 52 career games with 37 starts and totaled 65 receptions for 782 yards and three touchdowns during his college career. The 23-year-old is expected to add depth at the tight end position behind team captain Hunter Henry, veteran Austin Hooper and hybrid fullback Jack Westover.
Saunders joined the Patriots in October, signing with the Pats’ 53-man roster from the Miami Dolphins practice squad. The 6-foot-2, 211-pounder originally signed with Miami as a rookie free agent out of Mississippi in May. The 24-year-old began the season on the practice squad.
Saunders began his college career at Miami (Ohio) before transferring to Mississippi following the 2022 season. New England heavily scouted Saunders during the 2025 draft cycle and hosted him for a pre-draft visit at Gillette Stadium, coveting his ability to play multiple roles. New England is expected to explore signing Saunders to the scout team, should he clear waivers.
In addition, the Patriots signed LB Otis Reese to the practice squad and placed LB Darius Harris on the practice squad injured reserve list.
Patriots Also Swap Practice Squad Linebackers
Reese spent the last two seasons with the Tennessee Titans and part of the 2025 season on the Buffalo Bills practice squad. The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Tennessee out of Mississippi in 2023.
The 27-year-old was released by Tennessee at the end of training camp this past summer and was signed by Buffalo to the practice squad. Reese was released by Buffalo from the practice squad on Oct. 7, 2025. He has played in 20 NFL games during his two seasons with Tennessee and has 26 total tackles, one interception, one pass-defensed and 12 special teams tackles.
Lastly, Harris was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 3 and was elevated for three games. The 6-foot-2, 245-pounder has spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs (2019-23) and Dallas Cowboys (2024) after originally entering the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Chiefs out of Middle Tennessee State in 2019.
