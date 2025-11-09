Patriots Legend Rob Gronkowski Announces Massive Contract News
Rob Gronkowski will officially retire as a member of the New England Patriots. Yep, you read that right.
While the legendary tight end won't be returning to the field in pads and a helmet, "Gronk" announced on FOX NFL Sunday that he will be signing a one-day contract with his former team this week to retire with the team that drafted him.
"I am signing a one-day contract with the Patriots this week coming up to retire as a Patriot and be a Patriot for life, just like all of you out here," Gronkowski said, gesturing to a large group of military veterans in the crowd. "So I'm going with the Patriots, but I know Tom (Brady) and he is still bitter the Patriots let him go for his final three seasons in the NFL, so he's secretly rooting for the Buccaneers."
This isn't the first time that Gronkowski has spoken about this happening. In August, at the unveiling of the Gronk Playground in Boston, the legendary Patriot made a remark in passing about how he'd love to sign a contract with New England. Ahead of the Patriots' 28-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — the other team who he won a Super Bowl with — he made it known that it wasn't just a rumor, but truth.
In nine seasons with New England, Gronkowski played in 115 games and was on three teams that eventually won Super Bowls. His 17 touchdowns in 2011 still remain a league record for receiving scores by a tight end, and his 79 career touchdowns are atop the Patriots' franchise record books.
Gronk Will Be the Second Former Patriot to Sign Honorary Contract This Season
Gronkowski won't be the first Super Bowl-winning Patriot to ink his name on the dotted line for a one-day contract. A few weeks ago, all-decade defensive lineman Lawrence Guy made it known that he wanted to retire as a member of the Patriots. He signed a contract in front of a group of reporters and was later unveiled as the team's Keeper of the Light for that week's game — a tradition that Gronkowski will likely follow suit with.
The future Patriots Hall of Famer has made a few returns to New England since being traded to the Buccaneers ahead of the 2020 season and retired a few years later. Now Gronk will return home for good.
