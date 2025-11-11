Patriots Rookie RB Returns to Full Practice Participation
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots march closer to kickoff for their Week 11 matchup against the New York Jets this week at Gillette Stadium, they have received some good news regarding the health of a key contributor on offense.
Rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson — fresh off of a breakout performance during the Pats’ Week 10 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — has been upgraded from a limited practice participant to a full participant during the team’s second Week 11 session.
Henderson incurred a knee injury on a scramble in which quarterback Drake Maye inadvertently collided with him. The Ohio State product running fell backwards and needed medical assistance. Though Henderson did return to the game, he was under careful watch by the team’s medical staff.
In what many consider to be the game’s MVP performance, Henderson aligned on 51 snaps against the Bucs in Week 11, bringing his total to 102 snaps over the last two games. The Pats’ 38th overall selection in April’s draft carried the ball 14 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns. While his playing status for this week is still unknown, his unlimited participation in practice is a positive development. Incumbent starter Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) and veteran Terrell Jennings (knee) were both limited in the same session, placing their Week 11 availability in greater doubt. Should either or both running backs be sidelined, New England may require the services of scout team backs D’Ernest Johnson or newly-re-signed Jonathan Ward.
In addition to New England’s trio of running backs, the Pats also listed receiver Kayshon Boutte (hamstring) and linebackers Christian Elliss (hip) and Jack Gibbens (hamstring) were also limited participants. Tight end Austin Hooper remains in concussion protocol, making him likely inactive for Week 11. As for the remainder of the team, head coach Mike Vrabel anticipates that a clear picture will be available once the team’s practices have concluded for the week.
”We'll know after practice,” Vrabel told reporters before practice. “We'll have a couple guys do a little bit more than maybe everybody else does just to try to be able to evaluate, see what we have for the game. Then some of the guys that we didn't have available, we'll have to see something from them to make a quick decision. Again, this is the all-hands-on-deck week, and prepare as a starter, so we'll see where some of that shakes out.”
Here is the Patriots full report:
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS INJURY, PRACTICE PARTICIPATION REPORT
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
TE Austin Hooper, Concussion
DL Joshua Farmer, Ankle
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR Kayshon Boutte, Hamstring
LB Christian Elliss, Hip
LB Jack Gibbens, Hamstring
RB Terrell Jennings, Knee
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Toe
FULL PARTICIPATION
DT Christian Barmore, Back
C Garrett Bradbury, Hip
K'Lavon Chaisson, Ankle
S Jaylinn Hawkins, Shoulder
RB TreVeyon Henderson, Knee
CB Marcus Jones, Elbow
LB Marte Mapu, Neck
CB Charles Woods, Foot
