Patriots Reportedly Considering Saints Star WR

The New England Patriots are clearly in the market for a big name wide receiver following the release of Stefon Diggs. They've been connected with plenty of names, including the Philadelphia Eagles' AJ Brown, the Green Bay Packers' Romeo Doubs and others.

But one NFL insider mentioned another name that could be in consideration for the Patriots this offseason.

According to Josina Anderson, New Orleans Saints star Chris Olave's name has come up in conversations in New England, alongside Doubs -- who the team has reportedly been in contact with. The former first round pick has become a star with the Saints since being drafted 11th overall back in 2022.

Olave has dealt with his fair share of injuries, including plenty of concussions that often come up when discussing his abilities on the field. But the former Ohio State star has become a really reliable player on the field who can fit both inside and outside in a passing offense.

Who Did NE Miss Out On?

The Patriots missed out on some of the bigger names at the position to kick off the legal tampering period of free agency. Alec Pierce was the one most people expected, but he re-signed with the Indianapolis Colts on a mega-deal. Rashid Shaheed was retained by the Seattle Seahawks, while Jalen Nailor inked a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Should the Patriots swing a trade for Olave, it would likely take some serious draft capital to move the needle. In 2025, Olave put together his best season, grabbing 100 catches for a 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns -- all of which would have led the Patriots had he been on the team last year. While it might not be the package to acquire Brown (where it's been reportedly a first round pick + more), it could require New England moving off from a top-100 pick at least.

But the wide receiver position has sneakily become a need in the last few weeks.

Without Diggs at the top of the food chain, Mack Hollins, Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas and Kyle Williams all bumped up a notch on the depth chart. With Super Bowl aspirations after a surprising year one under Mike Vrabel, the need for a top-flight player in the receiving game becomes paramount.

Adding Olave would do wonders for the Patriots, but so far, no movement on that end. Free agency -- and any trades that might arise during -- continues this week. New England has only signed four external free agents this offseason: fullback Reggie Gilliam, offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones and linebacker Jesse Luketa.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!