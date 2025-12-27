Patriots Reveal TreVeyon Henderson Status for Jets Game

As the New England Patriots put the finishing touches on their preparations for a Week 17 showdown with the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, one of the their top playmakers on offense appears ready for action.

The Patriots have confirmed that rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and is seemingly ready to play against New York, as New England continues its march toward the postseason. He is listed as questionable on the team’s latest injury and practice participation report.

Henderson had been in concussion protocol since leaving the Pats’ Week 16 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the first half. New England’s second-round (number 23 overall) selection in the 2025 NFL Draft practiced earlier this week while wearing a red, non-contact jersey.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) greets players during warm up before the start of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Facing a 1st-and-10 at the Ravens 25 yard-line with 7:06 remaining in the second quarter, Henderson was slow to get up after falling backward on a short run. He was checked out by trainers and eventually walked off the field under his own power and into the locker room. Though he was originally announced as questionable to return, he was ruled out for the remainder of the contest at the. half. As a result, he logged only five yards on three carries.

When healthy, Henderson has showcased both the poise and prowess which has made him one of the team’s most explosive weapons this season. Henderson’s exceptional breakaway speed and acceleration have separated him form his peers, thus far. The Ohio State product has compiled 776 yards on 148 carries with seven touchdowns this season.

Henderson rushed 14 times for 148 yards and two touchdowns while catching two of three targets for 13 yards in last week’s loss to Buffalo. Should he miss any time, New England will certainly miss his big play ability. Still, it should be noted that Henderson’s optimal health heading into the playoffs is New England’s top priority.

Jack Westover Questionable Due to Illness

Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots tight end Jack Westover (87) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In addition to updating Henderson’s status, the Patriots also confirmed the addition of hybrid tight end/fullback Jack Westover to the Week 17 injury report — listed as questionable due to an illness. Westover has appeared in 15 games for the Pats this season, making one start. He has aligned on 20 percent (194 total) of New England’s plays on offense while taking 41 percent (157 total) of the team’s snaps on special teams.

With third string running back Terrell Jennings currently on injured reserve, the Pats’ need Henderson to pair alongside incumbent starter Rhamondre Stevenson. Stevenson played a large part in the Patriots erasing an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter when he scampered for a 21-yard touchdown with less than three minutes remaining in the contest. He rushed eight times for 51 yards and a touchdown while catching two of three targets for 27 yards in New England’s win over Baltimore.

The Pats also added veteran running back D’Ernest Johnson to the active roster from their practice squad earlier this month. Johnson was elevated by the Patriots to the active roster for three straight games and played against the Atlanta Falcons (Nov. 2), at Tampa Bay (Nov. 9) and vs. the New York Jets (Nov. 13). In six games this season, he has rushed five times for seven yards in 29 snaps on offense.

