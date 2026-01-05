Rhamondre Stevenson Saves Best For Last In Patriots Win

To start 2025, Rhamondre Stevenson wasn't the most reliable running back for the New England Patriots.

A lingering toe injury, along with fumbling problems, limited his production for a team looking for consistency on the ground.

In Week 18 against the Miami Dolphins, Stevenson turned the dial well past where it could have possibly gone. On just nine total touches, Stevenson totaled 131 yards on the ground and a trio of touchdowns -- the final one was a 35-yard backbreaker to put the nail in Miami's coffin.

"It was a good performance," Stevenson said postgame. "I believe I ran the ball pretty efficiently, got downhill, scored a few touchdowns. My mom was in the stands, so I’m proud of it."

The afternoon started off red-hot for Stevenson and fellow running back TreVeyon Henderson. On the Patriots' first drive, Stevenson scampered down the right sideline for 56 yards -- the longest rush of his career. By the time the drive ended, Henderson punched it into the end zone for his first of two touchdowns in the 38-10 victory.

"We felt like we got into a little flow with TreVeyon and Rhamondre, and kind of figured out where that balance was," head coach Mike Vrabel said. "And I think that they did a great job. We need them both. ... To the players' credit, they take advantage of the times that they get, the touches that they get."

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) reacts after catching a fifteen-yard touchdown pass thrown by quarterback Drake Maye (not pictured) against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Two touchdowns later, and Stevenson had come around as the best player on the field. He was on the receiving end of Maye's 46th career passing touchdown, and the final score helped put Miami away for good.

By the night was over, the Patriots had wrapped up the conference's second seed and punched their date with the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Wild Card next week. For Stevenson, while the team might have expected a trip to the postseason, he wasn't getting ahead of himself this season.

After all, it wasn't all sunshine for the fifth-year back.

"They Had My Back ... I Just Try To Stay Relentless"

"To be honest with you, I try to stay pretty level," he said. "No matter what’s going on, how good it could get, how bad it could get, I try to stay pretty level. So really, I was just day-by-day back then, when it wasn’t really going my way, just day-by-day, just putting my best foot forward, not really trying to get discouraged. And my teammates and coaches made a little easier on me. They had my back and things like that. So I’ll say, I just try to stay relentless, try to keep the same headspace no matter what’s going good or going bad."

He finishes the season with nine touchdowns, the most he's had in a single season. His teammates expressed the utmost confidence in Stevenson and his running mate heading into the postseason.

"Man, I’ve said it before for both of those guys, and whoever is back there behind us, we have some dynamic play makers, and we just got to give them something, and they can make something happen," starting left tackle Will Campbell said. "And I think throughout this season, both of those guys have proved that Rhamondre had a big night tonight. I’m super happy for him. He works his tail off every week, and he’s been playing really well, so I’m super excited for him."

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!