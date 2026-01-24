Patriots' OC Gives Blunt Assessment On Will Campbell

It has not been an easy start for New England Patriots rookie left tackle Will Campbell's playoff career.

Against the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Wild Card, he allowed a sack and five pressures. One week later -- in the Patriots' 28-16 win over the Houston Texans -- he was on the hook for another sack allowed, plus four more pressures.

The first two games haven't been Campbell's cleanest, and the rookie knows that. But his offensive coordinator has high hopes for him as the AFC championship looms against the Denver Broncos -- and another tough defensive test.

"It’s never a straight line," offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels told reporters earlier this week. "I think Will’s — we have a lot of young players that are playing, and they’re a lot. I think there’s a lot that’s been learned over the last two games by a lot of people, and that’s a good thing. You’re never going to go into the playoffs as a young player and just, like, dominate your matchup the entire time. That’s really difficult to imagine."

"I'm Excited To Watch Him Play On Sunday"

This week, Campbell will likely be tasked to go up against Broncos stars Nik Bonitto and Zach Allen. Both players have garnered praise all week for how they can disrupt an offense, and it's up to the big boys up front to try and kick things off.

But like McDaniels said, it's never a straight line. The Patriots, despite their 16 total wins this season, still have a fairly young roster that's new to playoff football.

"So I think between Drake (Maye) and TreVeyon (Henderson) and Jared (Wilson) and Will and Kyle (Williams) — and I’m sure there’s guys on defense that have learned a lot, too — you’re playing against really good players," McDaniels continued. "You’re playing against really good coaches. There’s going to be some ups and downs in the game that you have to persevere through, and that’s the nature of the National Football League and the postseason."

Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) takes a break during warm-ups at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

It's a young left side of the Patriots' offensive line, with Campbell and fellow rookie Wilson tasked to protect the blind side. Despite some of the early postseason struggles, McDaniels is looking forward to seeing how the first-round rookie bounces back in the biggest game of his young career thus far.

"I’m encouraged by the way all of our guys have taken these experiences and tried to benefit from them and improve so that we might be able to play better this week and beyond," he said. "So (I'm) encouraged. Love the way he’s responded. And again, there’s always going to be some plays that you wish you did a little bit better, but that’s across the board. I’m excited to watch him play on Sunday."

