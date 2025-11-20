Stefon Diggs, Cardi B Dress Newborn in Patriots Gear
The first picture of the New England Patriots' newest bundle of joy is here.
In early-mid November, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and superstar rapper/girlfriend Cardi B. welcomed their first child — a baby boy — together. This is the star artist's fourth baby, whose gender was previously confirmed via her rep. Cardi's other three children — named Kulture, Wave and Blossom — are shared with her estranged husband and rapper Offset.
Additionally, Diggs is already a father to daughters Nova and Charliee.
Cardi B. Posts Instagram Welcoming New Addition in Patriots Wear
Cardi posted on Instagram on the afternoon of Nov. 19, showing the baby wrapped in Patriots gear in their nursery and also shared a photo from the birth with Diggs in attendance.
The post and its caption, "11/4" clarify the date of birth and that Diggs was in attendance with Cardi in the hospital.
"My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons," Cardi originally wrote following the birth of her and Diggs' child. "My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve."
Cardi added, "This next chapter is Me vs. Me! It’s me against all odds me against everything meant to get in my way. I’ve started prepping for tour getting my body right getting my mind right. There’s nothing thats gonna stop me from giving you guys the performance of a life time! I’ve learned i’ve healed, and I'm loving the woman i’ve become! That's what this next era means to me and i’m stepping into it better than ever."
This latest development for Diggs and Cardi comes after Cardi was recently on site and seated next to owner and CEO Robert Kraft in his suite en route to the Patriots' 24-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons back in Week 9. In that particular matchup and with Cardi in attendance, Diggs became the No. 29 player in NFL history to record 900 career receptions with his first catch of the game — an 11-yard touchdown reception.
Diggs currently sits with 72 receiving yards and three touchdowns on the year so far. Fellow Patriots beat reporter Mark Daniels also recently revealed the WR said he’s been playing through a broken finger.
