Patriots Preparing for Both Bengals QBs
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — While little, if anything, is ever gauranteed in professional sports, New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel made one staunch assurance to his team and its fans with regard to the Pats Week 12 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Whether the Bengals choose to start former Super Bowl Champion Joe Flacco, or franchise Pro Bowler Joe Burrow at quarterback, the Pats will be prepared to meet the challenge.
“It hasn’t changed anything,” Vrabel told reporters after practice. “The stuff they’ve [Bengals] always done and will do has got to remain the same,” Vrabel said on Friday. “Joe [Burrow] is more mobile than Joe [Flacco]. Both run the same concepts and same plays and try to get the ball in the same places. We’ll have to be ready for whatever happens.”
Despite much evidence pointing toward the contrary, there is apparently a good chance that Burrow may return ahead of schedule to face the Patriots this weekend. The Bengals starter has been sidelined with a turf toe injury, which he suffered in Week 2. Initially, the injury was expected to keep him out of action for three months on injured reserve. In fact, Bengals coach Zac Taylor seemingly dismissed the idea of Burrow’s potential availability prior to his team’s first Week 12 practice.
However, the Bengals sent shockwaves spiraling up the NFL hierarchy earlier this week when Burrow returned to “full participant” practice status. In fact, the two-time Pro-Bowler has progressed to a level which has forestalled Taylor’s decision on who will start at quarterback against the Patriots. Burrow, who is currently listed as questionable, must be activated by 4 p.m. on Nov 22 to play in Week 12.
Despite not having played since Week 2, Burrow’s on-field skills and unflappable demeanor make him the ideal steward to lead the Bengals back from near playoff extinction. In his two starts for Cincinnati this season, the LSU product compiled 189 passing yards and two touchdowns, leading the Bengals to a 2-0 record.
After losing three straight under backup Jake Browning, the Bengals traded for Flacco, who has started the last five games for the Bengals. The 40-year-old threw for 1,453 yards with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions, while leading the club to a 1-4 record.
Compounding the matter for New England is the recent injury to star defensive tackle Milton Williams. The Pats’ prized free-agent acquisition was recently placed on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain, placing a strain on both the Patriots' run and pass defense. New England enters this Week 12 contest against the Bengals ranked eighth on overall defense and first against the run. Conversely, the Pats’ pass defense is closer to the NFL’s middle-of the-pack, ranking 17th — a factor which Burrow could exploit, especially without Williams.
New England’s secondary is also in line to face a greater test against Burrow, than Flacco. Cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez — who has been rumored to be matched against Bengals receiver Tee Higgins — may be forced to pivot his man-to-man coverage toward receiver Andrei Iosivas. Accirdingly, Carlton Davis and another defensive back would provide double coverage on Higgins. With slot cornerback Marcus Jones expected to cover either Bengals receivers Charlie Jones or Jermaine Burton, it may stretch New England’s secondary a bit thinner than originally expected.
Same, But Different
Despite the challenges Flacco is able to present, a healthy Burrow would likely be the less-preferable of New England’s potential opponents. After all, the former Heisman Trophy winner (2019) led the NFL in completions (460), passing yards (4,918), and passing touchdowns (43) last season. Still, both Vrabel and the Patriots defensive coaching staff understands that defending the “scheme” as opposed to the “man” is the primary focus heading into Week 12 — a point from which the Pats will not pivot.
“I wouldn’t say so much of a pivot,” said Patriots defensive playcaller Zak Kuhr. “Flacco’s a great quarterback. That’s why he’s been doing it for so long. And Burrow, a great quarterback. Somewhat similar styles with how they operate. Obviously, they have some different physical features to them. As far as game planning, I don’t think much changes. They operate in the same system. Zac does a good job of keeping the continuity within the scheme.
“You can only go off what gets reported,” Kuhr added. “We’re prepared for both.”
