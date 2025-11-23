Patriots Offense Gets Big Boost for Bengals Game
With their Week 12 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals set to kick off at 1 p.m. from Paycor Stadium, the New England Patriots are hoping to continue their winning ways heading into Week 13.
The Patriots (9-2) enter this matchup on the heels of a 27-14 victory over the New York Jets. Conversely, the Bengals (3-6) are fresh off a 34-12 Week 11 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Having just over an hour until kickoff in the Queen City, the Patriots and Bengals have released their lists of inactives.
PATRIOTS INACTIVES:
LB Jahlani Tavai
G Caedan Wallace
TE C.J. Dippre
WR Efton Chism
DT Joshua Farmer
QB Tommy DeVito (3rd QB)
What it Means for the Patriots:
Stevenson first appeared on New England’s initial Week 9 injury report, prior to the Pats’ contest against the Atlanta Falcons — one which New England won 24-23 in Foxborough. The Oklahoma product was listed with a toe injury after being absent from practice before he was eventually ruled out for last weekend’s game against Atlanta. Has carried the ball 83 times for 279 yards and three touchdowns this season.
With the colder temperatures returning to the region, the importance of a strong and deep rushing attack will be vital for the continued success of Maye and the offense. Having Stevenson return against the Bengals may be exactly what the metaphorical doctor ordered. Cincinnati has also struggled in overall run defense, ranking 32nd in the NFL by allowing an average of 166.4 ground yards and 12 rushing scores.
Receiver Kayshon Boutte is also active this week, after being a full participant in practice. The third-year wideout suffered a hamstring injury during the Pats’ 24-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 — ultimately leaving the game in the closing moments of first half naught to return. He was inactive for New England’s Week 10 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their Week 11 game against the New York Jets.
In addition to alleviating the increased workload of fellow receivers Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins and rookie Kyle Williams, Boutte [if healthy] would also be primed to feast on a Bengals pass defense which currently ranks 30th in the NFL — allowing an average of 260.1 passing yards per game, with 23 passing touchdowns.
Linebacker Jahlani Tavai has been ruled out for this game for personal reasons, which have kept him from much of the week’s prep sessions. Tavai began the season on injured reserve. The 29-year-old suffered a calf injury during 11-on-11 drills in June OTAs. Despite a brief comeback attempt at the start of training camp, he remained sidelined at the start of the regular season. Since his return to the Pats active roster in Week 5, Tavai has compiled 10 total tackles and 0.5 run stuffs.
Tavai is in his seventh season in the NFL, having began his career as a second-round draft pick by the Detroit Lions in 2019.
BENGALS INACTIVES
DE Trey Hendrickson
HB Samar Perine
WR Jermaine Burton
TE Cam Grandy
DE Cam Sample
QB Sean Clifford (3rd QB)
