Patriots Sign Former Texans Defender to Bolster Pass Rush

FOXBOROUGH, MA. — As the New England Patriots turn their attention in earnest to a Divisional Round battle with the Houston Texans, the Pats are adding some pass rush depth from behind enemy lines.

The Patriots, per a NFL Network report, are signing former Texans defensive end Darrell Taylor to their practice squad. The report also indicates that New England did so “with the strong possibility of elevating him for the playoffs.” Taylor was waived by Houston this earlier this week to make room for safety Jaylen Reed.

Taylor, a five-year NFL veteran, originally signed with Houston in March 2025. However, he spent a notable portion of the season on injured reserve due to an ankle injury he suffered in Week 9 against the Denver Broncos. He played just four games this season, his first with Houston, and it was a quiet campaign as he registered only three tackles.

Having joined the NFL as second-round NFL Draft pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2020 out of Tennessee, Taylor missed his rookie season due to injury. Still, the 6-foot-4, 255-pound defensive end had 21.5 sacks over three seasons with Seattle — including a career-high 9.5 sacks in 2022. He never started more than five games while with the Seahawks, but did not miss any time due to injury from 2021 through 2023.

In August 2024, Taylor was traded to the Chicago Bears in exchange for 2025 sixth-round pick. In his lone season in the Windy City, Taylor compiled 20 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one pass deflected and one forced fumble.

Taylor was a highly-touted collegiate prospect as a Tennessee Volunteer from 2015-19. He finished his collegiate career with 118 tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, and 19.5 sacks with six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and seven passes defended in 38 games.

Patriots Pass Rush Could Benefit from Taylor’s Insight

While Houston’s defense is highly-touted for its defense — and rightfully so — New England also fields a formidable pass defense, ranking ninth in the NFL at the conclusion of the regular season. Led by linebackers Harold Landry and K’Lavon Chiasson, the Pats’ pass-rush tandem combined for 16 sacks this season. Pressure is provided by defensive tackles Christian Barmore and Milton Williams, while linebackers Christian Elliss and Robert Spillane help to provide speed and tackling ability in the middle.

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker K'lavon Chaisson (44) celebrates a sack during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

While the impact of Taylor’s potential presence is likely to be limited at best, his insight could prove to be quite valuable. Against the Chargers, the Patriots pressure package produced nine total pressures. In essence, the Pats sent extra rushers at Bolts’ quarteback Justin Herbert. Should they find a way to even their distribution of aggression, the additional rushers from the second and third levels could tilt the game in the Patriots favor — with Taylor having the chance to make significant contributions in that area.

