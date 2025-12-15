Patriots' Carlton Davis Sounds Off on Officials After Bills Loss

FOXBOROUGH, MA. — While the New England Patriots continue to lick their wounds following their 35-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium in Week 15, one prominent member of their defensive backfield is taking significant umbrage with the performance of the officiating crew in the game’s waning moments.

With 8:13 remaining in the fourth quarter — and facing 3rd-and-4 from their own 47-yard line — Pats’ cornerback Carlton Davis was flagged for pass interference after breaking up a throw from Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen intended for receiver Keon Coleman. Though Davis immediately voiced his displeasure with the call, replays showed him grasping the side of Coleman’s jersey before the ball arrived.

While the official’s initial ruling appeared to indicate that Davis had illegally impeded Coleman’s ability to make the catch, the Pats corner asserted that the flag was thrown a few seconds after Allen’s pass hit the ground. On that basis, he believes that his alleged infraction was not definitive.

“You could see how late the flag came out,” Davis told reporters after the game, as transcribed by The Boston Herald. “If it’s a flag and it’s, like, definitive — throw the flag. If it’s not a flag, in a close game like this, then let us play. You understand? Just by seeing how late the flag came in, I think we’re all thinking the same thing.”

The penalty ultimately gave Buffalo a first down at New England’s 32-yard line. Just three plays later, running back James Cook ran the ball into the end zone, giving the Bills a four-point lead they would maintain until game’s end.

Davis’ criticism of the Week 15 officiating crew in Foxbrough is supported by the feelings of many throuhgout Patriots Nation. Earlier in the fourth quarter, the Bills once again benefited from the official’s ruling on another pass interference call — this time on cornerback Marcus Jones for his attempted breakup of a fourth-down heave from Allen to receiver Khalil Shakir. The 37-yard advancement set up Allen to find tight end Dawson Knox for a 14-yard scoring strike.

Though he stopped short of criticizing the officials, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel also acknowledged that both calls were based on judgment, before expressing the need to accept the decisions and move on.

“The same guy thought it was a penalty the same way,” Vrabel told reporters from his postgame podium. “So, it’s a judgment call. Whether I disagree with it or not doesn’t matter. He called it. That’s how this thing goes.”

Unsurprisingly, Davis was not quite as forgiving. With a 10-game winning streak, as well as the chance to clinch their first AFC East title since 2019 on the line, the Pats veteran defensive back believes that the moment warranted the opportunity to let both team’s decide the game on the gridiron — and not with a referee’s whistle.

“It’s frustrating,” Davis added. “You know what’s on the line. This game’s so close, and it comes down to a game of inches, and at that moment, you’re either going to throw the flag or you’re not …

“You don’t take 10 seconds to throw a flag, you know what I’m saying? If it’s a definitive flag, throw it. If it’s not, You gotta let us play.”

Carlton Davis Approaches Each Game with Pride and Passion

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) makes a catch against New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Davis joined the Patriots by signing a three-year, $54 million free agent contract this offseason. At 6’1” 206-pounds, he cuts an imposing presence along the perimeter. The Auburn product is known for his exceptional athleticism, which has been a solid complement to top cornerback Christian Gonzalez. While Gonzalez has certainly earned the job as New England’s lockdown corner, Davis has carved his own niche with the team by winning his share of contested catch battles against opposing receivers. This season, he has compiled 56 total tackles and nine passes-defensed.

Despite his angst regarding the officiating in Week 15, Davis’ passion for the game remained evident in his postgame remarks. After temporarily leaving the game in the third quarter due to a groin injury, the 28-year-old played through the pain to return for the final three series.

“That’s just in my DNA,” he said. “I know what’s on the line. It’s so hard to watch your team play and not be able to be out there and contribute, especially when I’m needed and when it’s a close game. And obviously, we know what’s on the line in the division. We know No. 1 seed, everything’s on the line. So I’m not about to stay out. I’ve got to limp out there, I’m going to limp. Credit to the trainers. We came in here, we did some exercises that allowed me to get a couple drives in, and that was it.”

