Patriots Forced to Solve Challenge of Facing Chargers Defense

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — If head coach Mike Vrabel is considered the “Godfather” of the New England Patriots ‘renaissance,” then he could not ask for a better “consigliere” than offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Having served as the ‘OC of the NEP’ for 14 non-consecutive seasons, McDaniels is perhaps the ideal steward to lead this current iteration of Patriots into their first postseason slate since 2021. After all, there is little that McDaniels has not seen from opposing defenses throughout his career.

Still, the long time Pats’ OC is cognizant of the challenges which will be presented by this season’s No. 7 playoff seed, the Los Angeles Chargers, who are set to visit Foxborough for a wild card round showdown with New England this weekend.

The Bolts enter this matchup ranked fifth in the league in overall defense. Solid in all three levels, Los Angeles’ preventive unit can be problematic for any opposing offense — including New England’s resurgent unit under McDaniels.

"This is as good of a unit that we've played," McDaniels said of the Chargers’ defense. “It’s hard to pinpoint one thing … their size, their physicality, they play with great power up front.”

On defense, the Chargers feature a plethora of tackling talent — led by linebacker Dayian Henley (103 total) and safety Derwin James (94 tackles). Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu sets the tone for the Chargers’ pass-rush with 13 sacks, along with Odafe Oweh (7.5 sacks), Justin Eboigbe (6) and Khalil Mack (5).

The Chargers, as compiled by Patriots.com, rank ninth in scoring defense (20.0), seventh in drop-back EPA, and fourth in rush EPA allowed. Additionally, they are fifth in explosive pass play rate allowed, using zone coverage at the fifth-highest rate in the NFL to prevent big plays (80.7%). At their core, L.A. excels in split‑safety shells, with an emphasis on keeping eyes on the quarterback.

How Do You Solve a Problem Like the Chargers Defense?

Dec 28, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

In order to counteract the Chargers’ greatest strengths, McDaniels may find playing to his quarterback’s strengths will produce success. Not only has the 49-year-old helped guide Maye to an MVP-caliber season, he has also transformed the Patriots offense from a massively underperforming outfit to the third-ranked overall unit in the NFL.

Accordingly, McDaniels’ game plan should feature early exploration of the intermediate openings left by the Bolts’ zone coverage. Once established, McDaniels will likley scheme up several plays which feature Maye’s arm strength and accuracy on deep passes.

Ultimately, New England’s precision will play only a portion of the total package required to neutralize the Chargers’ defense. The Pats must exhibit toughness and tenacity along their offensive line, in order to give both Maye, and the running back-tandem of Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, the time to operate within the pocket and the room to maneuver off-script.

In short, the Patriots may have to win their battles in the trenches before the offensive skill position players get their chance to shine — a point not lost on New England’s revered OC.

“Are you tough enough to stand in there and slug it out? Because that is not going to be a small thing when facing off with the Chargers,” McDaniels said. “So we’re going to need every ounce of our toughness, our details … to consistently do anything well against this unit.”

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!