Andy Borregales Makes Patriots History with Career High

The New England Patriots' Andy Borregales has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 12, as announced on Nov. 26.

Borregales was given this latest accolade following his career-high 4-4 field goals and a 14-point performance at the Cincinnati Bengals. He now becomes the first rookie placekicker and fifth rookie in franchise history to receive the honor. Borregales joins running back Antonio Gibson — Week 2 — and cornerback Marcus Jones — Week 4 — as members of the Patriots recognized for standout special teams performances in 2025.

Three second-half field goals were delivered from the placekicker which greatly assisted New England in maintaining its lead and ultimately sealing the win over the Bengals (3-8). This included a 52-yarder Borregales made with 1:56 left to play in order to re-extend the Patriots six-point lead.

Borregales Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

He also completed field goals for 41, 45 and 19 yards against Cincinnati.

Borregales has now connected on 19-of-21 field goals and 33-of-35 extra points so far in 2025 after the Patriots originally selected him in the sixth round (No. 182 overall) of the draft out of his time.

While at Miami, Borregales set school records and earned All-America honors and was praised by special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer for his mental strength which have since been on full display in the NFL.

He was also a 202 All-ACC First Team selection.

Sep 14, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots place kicker Andy Borregales (36) attempts a extra point kick against the Miami Dolphins in the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Borregales, only 23, has settled into one of the most reliable kickers in the league following missing his first career field goal attempt from 40 yards out. He is fifth in the NFL in scoring with 90 points to his name. His 90.5% hit rate on field goals is good for 12th best league-wide.

With him leading the kicking efforts, the Patriots currently have the most wins in the league (10-2) and remain atop the AFC East. New England and Borregales will next take to the field against the New York Giants on Dec. 1; kick-off is slated for 8:15 p.m. EST.

"We work day in and day out to really perfect [the kicking operation]," Borregales previously said following play against Cincinnati. "The chemistry is there ... We're just there to do our jobs. I feel great, just went out there and did my job. I just really give all the glory to God ... It was awesome. Really, all of the credit goes to the guys up front."

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!