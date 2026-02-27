NFL Combine Notebook: A Patriots DB Pipeline Could Be Beginning

INDIANAPOLIS --- Most of the masses disappeared when it came to the NFL Combine media members on day three, but for those who stayed, they were treated to a great session with defensive backs and tight ends. For the New England Patriots, prospects who might be drafted got their chances to shine.

Mike Vrabel preached earlier in the week about some of the depth at the tight end position, a good sign for a team likely selecting one in the draft. It also gave a good glimpse into the mental makeup of some of the prospects, where Georgia's Oscar Delp, Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq and TCU's DJ Rogers all impressed behind the microphone.

Here's a look at some of the New England-related tidbits that came to light during the day, and some interesting nuggets fans can chew on as they wait for the next snap of Patriots football.

Hawkins, Woodson, Masses?

First, the Patriots signed safety Jaylinn Hawkins ahead of the 2024 season. Then they selected safety Craig Woodson in the fourth round last season. The pair started for the Patriots all season, including going back to their roots in California for Super Bowl LX.

Is Cal cornerback Hezekiah Masses the next one in that lineage?

He spoke about what the development at the school has been, especially for defensive backs. Despite 2025 being his lone year with the program, he only had glowing things to say.

"As you walk through the building at Cal, it's 'DBU,'" Masses said. "You've got to live by the standard every single day."

Defensive Linemen Running Sub-5.0 40s

For the first time all week, teams got to watch prospects work out on the Lucas Oil Stadium turf. While it wasn't the hoopla that came of the media sessions being taken to the field, it was nice to see the players back in their element.

The first group to go -- defensive tackles -- put on a show, especially in the 40-yard dash. Penn State's Zane Durant, Southeastern Louisiana's Kaleb Proctor and Texas A&M's Albert Regis all shone during their chances to sprint.

Durant and Proctor were the two dazzling darlings of the first session, each running an official time under 4.8, and reaching max speeds of 20.81 and 20.95, respectively. Both would be excellent fits as interior pass rushers.

Super Bowl Champion Still Getting Love In 2026

Delp told reporters that his father, Chris, played college lacrosse at Rutgers. If he had been draft-eligible a few years ago, it would have been the easiest bet to make that Bill Belichick would have drafted the Georgia tight end.

But it didn't stop there. Delp discussed his love for lacrosse growing up, the fact that he always thought he would have ended up playing the sport in college, and taking tournament trips to New England.

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New England Patriots receiver Chris Hogan (15) runs after a reception against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

He was also asked about Chris Hogan, the former Patriots wide receiver who won two Super Bowls with the team after originally getting his start with Penn State's lacrosse program. Delp was well aware and said he watched everyone who doubled in those two sports.

"Every dude that has played lacrosse and football at some point when I was younger," Delp said. "That's all I was watching on YouTube and stuff. So I think it's super cool, and I think it's a sport that really comes hand in and with football."

