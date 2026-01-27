Patriots' Drake Maye Sets Record Straight on Injury Rumors

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With questions continuing to swirl like a northeastern snow squall surrounding the condition of his throwing shoulder, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye took it upon himself to set the record straight.

Just hours after head coach Mike Vrabel appeared to quell the storm encircling Maye’s health, the Pats’ second-team All Pro joined WEEI Afternoons for his weekly radio spot to lend some comforting context the rumored shoulder injury he purportedly suffered during the Pats’ 10-7 victory over the Denver Broncos in the AFC championship game.

In what can only be considered good news for Patriots Nation, Maye will be ready to take the field at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. for a showdown with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX. With a victory, the Patriots will have earned an NFL record seventh Lombardi trophy — a feat at which they would almost certainly fail to achieve without Maye’s services.

“I’m feeling good,” Maye said definitively. “I got some extra rest … I just think the build up — including training camp — 30 weeks straight of throwing and four days a week can really add up …

“But, I got some extra rest and I’m feeling good. I’m ready to go for the Super Bowl.”

Drake Maye’s Reputed Injury had Patriots Nation Holding its Breath

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) rushes the ball for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Speculation surrounding Maye’s shoulder began to swirl less than 24 hours removed from the Patriots’ conference title victory over the Broncos. Sports physician Dr. David Chao, per a recent media appearance, believes that the Pats’ QB injured his throwing shoulder in the third quarter, prior to the flea-flicker pass play to Mack Hollins. Chao notes that Maye was slow to get up after being hit, while also demonstrating signs of discomfort when tapped on his shoulder pads in congratulations from his wife, Ann Michael Maye.

Maye finished the game without missing any time, and did not look particularly bothered by his shoulder or any other injuries during and after the contest. He completed his longest pass of the day, a 31-yarder to Mack Hollins, two plays after the scramble in question and was quick to pop up again following a sack in the fourth quarter that saw him land on that very same right shoulder.

Maye himself did not show any limitations after the play, but did acknowledge some “bumps and bruises” during his press conference after their win over Denver. When asked by WEEI about whether his injury may limit his practice participation, Maye was expectedly cautious.

"I think it's too early to say," Maye said.

Though several Patriots players have significantly contributed to their streak of success, the one constant throughout the season has been Maye. The third overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft compiled 4,394 passing yards and 31 touchdowns to just eight interceptions — helping to lead the Patriots to a 14-3 record and their first postseason appearance since 2021. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Maye is also earning deserved mentions as a strong candidate for NFL MVP.

Needing five yards to secure a game-sealing first down with 1:57 remaining in their conference championship showdown with Denver, Maye delivered the game-sealing play. Almost immediately after taking the snap, Maye decided to keep the ball on a naked bootleg instead of handing the ball to Stevenson, as was expected. The move not only caught the Denver defense off guard, it also surprised his teammates — especially his offensive line. The gamble paid off, as Maye rushed for seven yards to gain the first down and secure the 10-7 victory for New England.

