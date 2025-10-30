Pat McAfee Show Starts Patriots, Myles Garrett Trade Discussion

HIGHLY Unlikely, but:

Trading Myles Garrett



New Team Cap Hits

2025: $1.2M

2026: $8.1M

2027: $16.1M

2028: $21.4M

2029: $57.9M

2030: $57.9M

2031: $16.4M (void cap)#Browns Dead Cap

2025: $20.6M

2026: $40.8M



Garrett carries an effective guarantee of 3 years, $98.8M thru 2028. pic.twitter.com/jJ3EgZKJjr