Pat McAfee Show Starts Patriots, Myles Garrett Trade Discussion
The New England Patriots are looking to win the AFC. Not just the AFC East, but the entire conference, and at 6-2, they're ready to make a splash that keeps them contenders, and starts the Mike Vrabel era with a bang.
The team hasn't been shy near the NFL trade deadline, sending two defenders to other teams and then extending cornerback Marcus Jones to a contract extension. So far, they've moved Keion White to the San Francisco 49ers and the Kyle Dugger to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Their next move might be an addition, and the Pat McAfee Show believes it could be a big one.
Pat McAfee Show Starts Myles Garrett Rumor
Diving into the landscape of the NFL edge rusher market and how Myles Garrett may be the only one on a team without a bright future, the crew on the Pat McAfee Show believes the Patriots could go after a pretty massive name.
"This contract kind of looks tradable," McAfee said, highlighting a Spotrac breakdown of Garrett's deal with the Cleveland Browns.
"Myles Garrett now popping up in trade conversations, hilarious," McAfee said. "And you know who wants him the most? This guy," he added, pointing to Patriots fans and co-host Boston Connor.
"Yes we do," Connor replied.
"If you've listened to what Elliott Wolf has said, and [Mike] Vrabel has echoed the same sentiment, 'We're not just going to trade for someone who's going to be great for this year and then he's gone after this year. It's moreso a long-term type of trade,'" Connor said. "So, if you're thinking of guys who have long-term capability, Myles Garrett is at the top of that list. Maxx Crosby is obviously on that list. That's a dream. You can throw in Brian Burns just because he's also on a bad team."
Garrett to Patriots Trade Idea
What would it cost to trade for Garrett? A lot. Before he signed his massive $40 million, the conversation for a Garrett deal consisted of multiple first-round picks heading to the Browns.
Maybe that has lowered as Cleveland and Garrett continue to be frustrated with the outcome of games and the superstar edge rusher has made it known he's not enjoying his time with the franchise. But still, there would be at least one or two very high picks included in the deal.
New England has the cap space, though. They currently have the most cap space available in the NFL with $55 million and could take on Garrett's contract with ease.
If they believe that's the missing piece to get them to a Super Bowl, maybe they at least make a phone call to the Browns and hope to work something out.
